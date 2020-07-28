UPND holds PF accountable for spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa the PF must he held accountable for the spike in CIVID-19 cases and deaths in the nation.

Mweetwa was reacting to a report attributed to chief whip Brian Mundubile accusing the opposition party of celebrating climate Change, COVID-19 and the recent deaths of members of parliament for Mwansabombwe and Lukasha.

He said Mundubile was engaging himself in cheap political theatrics.

“These are exactly the statements that compel me to characterise and describe them as shallow and shameful,” Mweetwa said. “When a government chief whip begins to speak in such a manner, then all those who know what a decent government under a decent leadership looks like should raise their antenna of concern because it becomes evident, damning evidence of admission of guilty that they as PF have failed to govern this country. In other words, when you listen to statements coming out of honourable Mundubile, my elder brother, it is very clear that PF has given up on governing this country in a decent manner.”

Mweetwa said the PF were merely waiting for time to exit from office and were now were governing under a spell of confusion and chaos in PF.

“Isn’t this confusion surely where the government chief whip can have the audacity and serenity of mind to accuse the opposition of celebrating climate change? Who on earth can celebrate climate change when in fact climate change has come to affect not just Zambia but the globe and humanity as a whole? What is there to celebrate about calamities associated with climate change?” he asked. “Isn’t it a contradiction to say that the opposition are celebrating climate change when we have been on the floor of the house lamenting how the people we represent in different parts of the country have been affected by droughts and therefore we have been calling on the executive to put in intervention measures to mitigate drought and addressing hunger situation in many parts of our country?”

Mweetwa said in parliament the UPND had been advising the government to intensify measures in flood prone areas.

“Isn’t it a contradiction to say we are celebrating COVID-19 when in fact we have been on the ground supporting this government, taking unprecedented measures? For instance, when this COVID came into place, isn’t is the leader of the UPND, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, who donated meat and other foodstuffs and various detergents and sanitisers, which I have never seen anyone in PF in their personal capacities do? When we see them dance around saying ‘we are donating masks’, ask them where those masks are coming from; it is either a donation from China or from well-wishers which has been conveyed to them as government,” he said.

Mweetwa noted that instead of letting central government, through Ministry of Health distribute COVID gear to the masses, the PF, in their quest to remain politically relevant have hijacked the process.

He said on Saturday, Keembe member of parliament Princes Kasune Zulu went public disclosing that she was COVID-19 positive.

“I am also aware that out of the said 15 members of parliament who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, there are some who are UPND. Now how can someone celebrate COVID, which is affecting all of us as human beings? As a matter of fact, at parliament, we are friends beyond politics, how can one celebrate? It’s unthinkable, it’s reprehensible and irresponsible approach to leadership,” he said. “How can we be accused of celebrating the death of members of parliament surely? Where and how? For instance, Honourable Mwenya Munkonge (of Lukasha) was so close to me than probably some of those who are now trying to portray themselves as being much closer, because I worked with him in the Public Accounts Committee for now four years and we enjoyed a very cordial relationship like he did with everybody else.”

Mweetwa said late Mwewa on the other hand was a friend of all and spoke freely without partisan mindset in parliament.

“How can we celebrate such huge loss? We think that this type of politics qualifies to be exercised by a party as a club on the streets. These are politics of the streets under the leadership of Patriotic Front structures, not those who are in Parliament, not those who are in government office. These should be statements coming from ward official somewhere and who must quickly be censured. I don’t even expect such a statement to come from my good friend Kennedy Kamba, or from Davies Mwila or anybody occupying a position in the Patriotic Front which is so senior that it is reflective of the image of government. Such statements should come from someone in the ward who some can say ‘we don’t know him’, not a government chief whip,” he said.

Mweetwa said the PF actually trivialised the COVID-19 by being in the forefront violating health regulations and guidelines and presidential decrees.

He said the PF have been calling people together in huge numbers.

“It is PF who are celebrating COVID-19 because they have used it as a grand star opportunity to silence the opposition through selective application of the law by Zambia police where member of the opposition holding an intraparty meeting in fewer numbers police will descend, disrupt and arrest members of the UPND but them. Today the Minister of Health is issuing a statutory instrument on guidelines tomorrow Bowman Lusambo has a huge rally in Kabushi, the next day Yaluma is going to hold a huge meeting in his constituency under the guise of distributing face masks and ends up bursting into political polemics of tribalism and division. These are the ones who are celebrating COVID-19 because they have used it to their advantage,” he said.

Mweetwa said the quick spread of COVID-19 should be blamed on the PF.

“These people called us to Parliament when they knew that they themselves have been misconducting themselves going round against Ministry of Health Guidelines, interacting with different people without observing those rule of masking and social distance, then they bring us to the house and mingle with them! Now that there are fatalities in the nation they turn around and say it is UPND!” Mweetwa said. “No, no no! The same way they were saying UPND is practicing Satanism, then Seer 1 exposed them that it’s them who went to get certain things from him.”

Mweetwa said PF minister should know that any death of innocent people as a result of their carelessness would haunt them for the rest of their lives.

He reiterated UPND’s commitment to observing health guidelines and sensitising their supporters on the deadly pandemic.