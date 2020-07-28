ZAMRA expresses concern about adverts of unauthorised medicines

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has observed with great concern an increase in the advertisement of unauthorised medicines and allied substances in the media.

Senior public relations officer Christabel Illiamupu reminded the public that advertising of unapproved medicines and allied substances as well as placement of unapproved advertisements in media is punishable by law.

“In addition, all media houses are advised to request for evidence of approval from ZAMRA for any advertisement of a medicine or allied substance before publishing or running such advertisements. In most cases, the quality, safety and efficacy for such medicines and allied substances has not been verified by the Authority,” she said. “These products pose a major public health risk as they lack scientific evidence to support the therapeutic claims. The effects of such products range from lack of effectiveness to life-threatening adverse events. They also have negative economic impact on unsuspecting members of the public who spend their hard-earned resources on products that have no proven safety or efficacy.”

She said the law required that for a medicine or allied substance to be placed on the country’s market, it must meet the set standards of quality, safety and efficacy.

“Sections 39 (1) and 45(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (MASA) No. 3 of 2013 provides that: ‘A person shall not place on the market, advertise, market, manufacture, sell, import, supply, administer or deal in any manner with any medicine or allied substance without a marketing authorisation issued by the Authority,’ and, ‘An advertisement of any medicine or allied substance shall conform to the information relating to the medicine or allied substance approved by the Authority and as specified in the marketing authorization,’ respectively,” said Illiamupu.

She said the Authority would continue undertaking routine inspections and monitoring of such adverts and will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone found wanting.