FAZ TO REVIEW LEAGUE FUTURE

THE Football Association Zambia is set to have an executive meeting today with the Super League which resumed last week likely to top the agenda.

While many soccer lovers were happy with the return of the league, it has not been as expected.

Several clubs have been affected by COVID-19, including Forest Rangers which reportedly had 28 staff and players test positive for the virus.

This was followed by Zesco United and Kansanshi, while Zanaco recorded six positive cases before a game against Nkana last Wednesday.

In the Eden University/FAZ Division One League, most of the games have been cancelled after failure by some teams to produce COVID-19 results despite FAZ guiding teams on how to go about following public health guidelines.

However, the failure to produce results cannot be totally blamed on teams as the delay is with the Ministry of Health which seems to have been overwhelmed by the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The FAZ media team has released a schedule of this weekend’s games including today’s clash between Zanaco and Green Eagles slated for Choma.

By press time, Eagles had yet to receive their results. Club media officer Faith Sunzu said the team had yet not received the results putting the scheduled match in limbo.

“Good morning all. I have received a number of messages and calls to find out the results of the COVID-19 tests our club (Green Eagles) carried out last week. Please take note that I am not in the position to give out any information as the results will be availed to the Provincial Health Director who will in turn communicate to us. The Provincial Health Office will also announce the results if need be. Thank you,” said Sunzu on Tuesday morning.

A win for Eagles in the rescheduled week 19

fixture today will see them go top of the log table with 47 points, a point ahead of current leaders Nkana.

But Zanaco seem to be needing the win more as the side currently sits 10th on table with 36 points.

Away from today’s fixture, weekend games will go ahead as planned, according to a schedule released by FAZ.

And this puts Kansashi Dynamos and Nakambala Leopards who have stopped training due to rising numbers of COVID-19.

The Sugar Boys, who failed to travel to Ndola last week after it was reported that their sponsors were reluctant to fund the team during this period, are yet to resume training.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles will be on their way to Solwezi to play Kansanshi Dynamos who are not training following the directive of the North Western provincial director of health.