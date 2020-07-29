Lungu fires Mabumba

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has fired general education minister David Mabumba hours after videos of him caressing his manhood went viral.

The Head of State has replaced Mabumba with Dr Dennis Wanchinga, who was water and sanitation minister.

The President has since appointed Bwana Mukubwa PF member of parliament Dr Jonas Chanda as water and sanitation minister.

President Lungu has thanked Mabumba for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

This is according to a statement by presidential press aide Isaac Chipampe this evening.

Mabumba, a church elder, has received a bashing over the pornographic clips of him.