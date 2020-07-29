OCiDA mourns Col. Sakala

OUR-Civic-Duty Association (OCiDA) says the late Canon Colonel Cuthbert Sakala contributed significantly to the vision and mission of the organisation of promoting good governance and sound economic management in the country.

Management committee chairperson Gilbert Temba said Sakala was a patriotic and courageous voice of Zambia that OCiDA and many people in Zambia had lost.

“The trustees, management and countrywide members convey their deeply felt condolences to Mrs Cuthbert Sakala and family on the death of Canon Colonel Cuthbert Sakala, who was one of the founding members of OCiDA. Col. Sakala, who died on Tuesday 28th July 2020, contributed significantly to the vision and mission of OCiDA, of promoting good governance and sound economic management in our country. May his beloved soul Rest In Peace,” said Temba.