Will police surely eradicate violence as they’re pronouncing?

For a long time now, political cadres especially from the ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), have been perpetuating political violence and thuggery in the country.

The Zambia Police Service has appeared to have failed to eradicate this ugly vice. Not until PF cadres stormed Lusaka Central Police and beat up an officer on duty, did the police realise the need to deal with political thuggery in a much more serious way. Prior to storming Central Police station, PF cadres had disrupted the court case involving minister of health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya. This too incensed the police high command.

The Zambia Police Service, through its deputy Inspector General in charge of operations, Mr Bonny Kapeso, has of late been talking tough against political violence and thuggery. Mr Kapeso has been promising to end this vice, whether from the ruling party or opposition parties. His threats have resulted in the beating up some PF cadres who showed up at the Magistrates’ Court to give Dr Chilufya solidarity when he appeared for the second time to answer to corruption charges leveled against him. Many Zambians condemned Mr Kapeso and his officers for brutalising PF cadres instead of just arresting them. Other citizens have argued that such police action was stage-managed to try and hoodwink Zambians that it attaches great importance to fighting lawlessness in this country.

Indeed, Mr Kapeso and his officers were wrong for beating up PF cadres and that should not be encouraged. However, I feel that Mr Kapeso and his officers have had enough of the PF cadres’ lawlessness. Police officers were acting out of frustration considering the fact that PF cadres had beaten their friend at the police station. The service probably wanted to send a strong signal to PF cadres that they were not above the law.

I am delighted to see the Police wakening up to political violence and thuggery. Maybe, PF cadres did well to beat up an officer at the station because has forced them to act decisively against thuggery and violence among PF cadres.

Many Zambians including the writer of this article would like to see if the police will live up to its recent pronouncements. We want to see the Police stamping out political violence and thuggery ahead of 2021 general elections. In ending political violence, the police are expected not to be beating cadres but arresting them and presenting them before competent courts so that they could face justice.

Further, Mr Kapeso and his officers are expected to enforce the law in an impartial manner. In this regard, I wish to urge the Zambia Police Service to swiftly pursue and arrest the PF member Mr Jay Banda (commonly known as J J) who led a team of cadres that attacked the police station. It is not enough for the police to say that they had launched a manhunt. Where could J J Banda hide in this country where the police and other State security wings cannot reach? If J J Banda is not arrested and presented before the courts of law for beating an officer on duty, many Zambians will not take seriously Mr Kapeso and the Zambian police’s resolve to fight political thuggery.

Zambians are also expecting the Zambia Police Service to administer the Public Order Act in a fairly manner. We know that ministers and PF members have been having meetings without clearance from the police. This however, is not the case with the opposition political parties. The opposition parties are told not to hold political meetings because of COVID-19. Mr Kapeso and his officers, if they mean well to Zambia, should ensure that opposition parties are also allowed to mobilise in the manner the PF is doing.

There is need to level the political playing field and the police should not be seen to be siding with the PF. Police officers, including Mr Kapeso, are not paid by the PF but by Zambians. Therefore, the officers’ allegiance is not to the PF but to the people of Zambia. If Mr Kapeso and his boss, Mr Kakoma Kanganganja do not amend their ways, they will not have their jobs when there is change of government. I wish therefore to call on the police to be fair to the opposition parties because they are governments in waiting.

In conclusion, I wish to encourage the Zambia Police and Mr Kapeso to walk the talk of ensuring that political violence and thuggery are stamped out ahead of the 2021 general elections. Zambians are tired of seeing cadres attacking each other and causing confusion in markets and on roads. I have always said that violence and thuggery know no boundary, and now the police has become a victim of this vice. I wish to commend the Zambia Police Service for resolving to eradicate political violence and I hope the implementation of the resolution will not be done in the manner that dehumanises the perpetrators of political violence.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science. Send comment to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com