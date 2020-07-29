Zambia records 247 new Covid cases

DR Kennedy Malama says out of the cumulative 5,249 COVID-19 positive cases, as at yesterday, 40 are COVID-19 deaths while 96 deaths are associated to the pandemic.

Dr Malama is the Ministry of Health permanent secretary.

Eight deaths, Malama said, are yet to be classified.

He was updating the nation on the COVID-19 status yesterday.

“In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded a total of 247 cases of COVID-29, out of 970 tests we conducted. The 247 cases include 127 people who were identified through healthcare facility screening,” Dr Malama disclosed.

“In Lusaka, 116, Kitwe nine and Ndola two. We also had 64 contacts to known positive case in Lusaka, 62, Chilanga two…”

He said there were four COVID-19 related deaths, in the last 24 hours.

“[There were] two BID (Brought-In-Dead) brought to UTH and the death which occurred at a private hospital here in Lusaka and also a patient whom we have been managing at Levy Mwanawasa COVID-19 isolation treatment centre,” he said.

“The cumulative number of deaths therefore associated with COVID-19 now stands at 146.”

Dr Malama added that: “it has been determined that 40 of these deaths are COVID-19 deaths, 96 are COVID-19 associated deaths.”

“Eight are yet to be classified. When a death occurs, we have to do investigations. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in our country stands at 5,249, including 146 deaths and 3,285 recoveries,” said Dr Malama.