Campaigns in prisons will be done with guidance from ECZ, says Chileshe

ZAMBIA Correctional Services commissioner general Chileshe Chisela says conjugal rights will be provided for inmates who behave well.

And Dr Chisela says campaigns in prisons will be done with guidance from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

He said this when he called on Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe in Ndola.

“Conjugal rights will be provided for inmates that behave well. It is not only about sex but meeting their families. This will help them feed their families while they are serving a sentence. Even families will be able to appreciate that our member committed a crime and that they are serving a sentence,” Dr Chisela said. “We want to support the welfare of the inmates. Congestion will be done away. Copperbelt is the second biggest with the number of inmates in the country. It has all the facilities in all towns and it has the second bigger number of officers. So we have a lot of interest on the Copperbelt. Kamfinsa is the biggest facility carrying the bigger number of inmates in the whole country. What is happening at Kamfinsa shows the work that is being done.”

He said the problem of congestion in facilities was serious.

“We have a problem of congestion in all our facilities. We have come up with open air facilities. Chitwe will be an open air facility. Leave the custodial of active cases and security risk cases. Small cases and non-security cases we take them to the farms. We hope the farms will not be for hard labour so inmates will learn how to operate mechanised equipment,” he said.

And Dr Chisela said campaigns in prisons would be guided by the ECZ.

“Yes, there is a court ruling that was passed. Ours is to follow what the ECZ guides. So the ECZ will give guidance and us we will follow that. But remember there are rules that our facilities follow. If there are people who are enlightened, they are prisoners, because they have the whole time to follow what is happening outside. So campaigns will be guided,” he said.

Dr Chisela said the Correctional Service would support President Edgar Lungu and his government without reservations.

“We will support His Excellency Edgar Lungu and government without reserve. And this should be made very clear,” he said.

Dr Chisela said he was on the Copperbelt to see the irrigation project at the production centres in Luanshya.

Recently, Dr Chisela riled stakeholders when he told President Lungu that correctional facilities would not allow the opposition campaign in prisons because they do not appreciate what the government was doing.

And Nundwe said people need to be well disciplined to avoid prison.

“Let people be well disciplined. Earn money after labour. You can’t have money after stealing all the time. People on the Copperbelt should go in farming as a source of livelihood,” said Nundwe.