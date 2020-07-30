Dundumwezi DC calls for effective tourism marketing

[By Ben Mbangu in Kalomo]

KALOMO district commissioner Brenda Mwenda has called for effective implementation of marketing strategies of tourism sites in Dundumwezi to help boost the economic value of the area.

Addressing villagers at Dundumwezi Hill on Tuesday, Mwenda said there was need to open up economic aspects of the area to help improve people’s livelihood.

“We need to come up with effective implementation of marketing strategies of tourism sites here in Dundumwezi to help boost the economic value of the area,” she said. “It should not only be farming but tourism also since this area is the home to some of the famous tourism sites like Bbilili Hot Springs, Kafue National Park and Dundumwezi Hill where the name of the constituency comes from.”

Mwenda said her office welcomed ideas on how best the district could benefit from its natural resources.

“I’m your servant; hence I follow what you say. I’m your daughter, please use me so that your cry for development is achieved especially that our President Dr Edgar Lungu has a soft heart for Dundumwezi. For me to climb Dundumwezi Hill with chief Chikanta is a sign of our desire to market the tourism sector for job creation to boost the economic value of the entire Kalomo district,” said Mwenda. “We can only achieve this through unity amongst ourselves as people of Dundumwezi and give support to the government of the day.”

And Chikanta said time had come for villagers as owners of tourist attractions to realise their value and market them.

“Tourism in Dundumwezi is not adequately marketed because the local people have no knowledge about the importance of these tourist attractions in their place, yet this has potential to change the economic outlook of people’s livelihood,” said Chikanta.