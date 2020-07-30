Kang’ombe and Sampa have been suspended by Patriotic Front corruption

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe’s only crime could be that he has higher ambitions and he does not want to play by the rules of the PF that want to muzzle him and perhaps kill him. Not literally of course but killing is of course the wrong word. But why should that matter for a government that is corrupt to the teeth? They want Kang’ombe’s political career to die. The PF is always singing about empowering the youth. Still, when the youth actually get powerful positions, the PF government goes berserk to try and stop the ambitious youth. The PF does not like the youth of our country. Perhaps the only youth they like are the old madalas like Bowman Lusambo and his nkote counterpart Kelvin Mutale Sampa of Kasama, whose only efficacy in the PF is to bootlick and exaggerate the importance of President Lungu’s political feebleness. The real youths are left in the cold. The real youths cannot protest. The real youths must be humiliated to stand in line when greeting the first lady; otherwise, they will get fired. It is in the instance of “greeting” the first lady that Kang’ombe first met his waterloo. The PF accused him of not “greeting” the first lady properly; and for that reason they fired him from the position of provincial vice-chairperson. It is quite ridiculous that a brilliant young man should lose a political position simply because he could not properly greet the first lady. This honestly leaves me to wonder – what sort of greeting did the first lady of our great republic want from Kang’ombe that he refused to render to Her Excellency?

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has had his own issues. I do think that his conduct has been quite reckless; and sort of a train wreck. It cannot take rocket science to wonder if everything is okay with this gentleman. But he is a hard worker, and he appears to have the interests of the people of Lusaka at heart. Perhaps, building on the grassroots politics of his mentor, and (uncle-in-aristocracy), Michael Sata, Sampa has arisen to be the darling of his people. You see him dishing goods to the poor of Lusaka. And in another moment, you see him giving his phone number to the Lusakans to get in touch with him if they need him.

Occasionally, the gentleman took it upon himself to begin enforcing Zambian immigration law. He would claim that the Chinese have no business running tuntembas in markets. Of course, such populist policies should be left for the PF central government to promote. But Miles Sampa stood alone. And I think the unpopular PF structures started to feel a little agitated.

In my opinion, the breaking point was when Miles Sampa tried to bring sanity to the markets. Markets in Lusaka are under the City of Lusaka. Market levies should be collected by the City Council to provide services to the markets and then use the change to pay the workers. To his dismay and open surprise, Miles Sampa discovered that the people running these markets were pocketing the money in the name of the Patriotic Front party. The PF party operatives, after collecting the market levies, would only transmit peanuts to the council. Miles Sampa acted and fired one manager from the markets. This same manager was a party bigwig, and Miles Sampa had dug his own grave. And it was left up to the Minister of Local Government, Dr. Charles Banda, to perform the last rites. This week Miles Sampa was suspended.

Dr. Charles Banda stated that he had the power to suspend councils. The only problem I find is that may be under Constitution 2016, he no longer has the powers that the Local Government Act seems to have bestowed on him. I doubt if Dr. Banda can suspend an elected executive mayor. But I will leave this important legal issue to Miles Sampa and Christopher Kang’ombe’s lawyers to test the law. One thing is quite clear – Dr. Charles Banda’s act of suspending these gentlemen and their councils smells of a horrible odour of corruption.

Charles Banda and Jean Kapata – the Minister of Lands – sat quietly throughout last year and this year when a named daughter of the President fenced off thousands of protected forests in Eastern Province. It was Panji Kaunda who first raised the alarm regarding this corruption. Had it not been for Panji, Ms. Palawiso would have gone on to do more. She was not going to be satisfied with Eastern Province alone. She was going to go on a rampage fencing off forests all around the country, claiming that she is the new owner.

Charles Banda sat quietly as Ms. Palawiso fenced off Banda’s villages in Eastern Province. Ms. Jean Kapata, too was remarkably quiet and left Ms. Palawiso to continue with her illegal actions. But suddenly, today, this week, both Banda and Kapata have come to a realisation that land corruption is only happening in Kitwe and Lusaka. If these two ministers were sincere in their condemnation of land corruption – they should have started with Ms. Palawiso. As the Ushi adage goes – cimumbwa pala noko, pala wiso ukuwama (a child takes after their parents). Ms. Palawiso looks like the father, behaves like the father, is “humble” just like the father – and she also goes on to love corruption just like the father. Wearing a false sense of humility, there she flies off to Eastern Province to steal land belonging to Zambians. Had it not been for Panji, more land would have been stolen. As a robust gallant defender of the forests in Sinda, I wonder where Panji may have gotten his passion for forests. I should wonder no more. Panji too was a cimumbwa pala wiso. From his father, Panji got this passion for defending the land, including the land that was about to be fenced off and stolen by a very humble-looking young kelenka.

Additionally, we see how the Patriotic Front government continues to tolerate thieves in its own cabinet. How can we then believe that Sampa and Kang’ombe have been suspended for corruption? President Lungu has gone on record to say that he would not suspend Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, the person responsible for the stolen COVID-19 donations. As far as Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is concerned, Chilufya will only be suspended if it is proven in court beyond the reasonable doubt that he is a thief. Otherwise, without that high standard of criminal proof, Chitalu Chilufya should be left to roam around the country; to steal a little bit more. Who cares anyway? Maybe Panji?

This, therefore, causes us to ask: why isn’t the Chilufya standard being applied to Miles Sampa and Christopher Kang’ombe? Your guess is as good as mine. Pala wiso, pala noko bu kelenka – and if Edgar Lungu is the father of the house, then Dr. Charles Banda is a faithful son of this house. What Dr. Charles Banda and President Lungu have done is honestly confused and corrupt. Nobody buys into their lies about corruption in Lusaka or Kitwe. Perhaps only Ms. Palawiso believes them. But that should be left for another discussion in Sinda.

The author, Elias Munshya, can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com.