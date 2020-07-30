NCZ owe separatees over K72 million in terminal benefits – AG report

NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia owed terminal benefits amounting to K72,622,181 for staff who had separated from the company between January 2014 and December 2018.

The Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) was registered in September 1967 as a limited company.

It is wholly owned by the Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The NCZ was established to provide Compound and top-dressing Ammonium Nitrate fertilisers to farmers and provide prilled porous Ammonium Nitrate for Kafironda for their manufacture of explosives for the mines and other industrial chemicals.

In the early 1980s, the plant was expanded to include production of ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium sulphate, sulphuric acid and compound fertilisers.

In terms of governance, the NCZ has a board of directors and according to the Articles of Association, such a Board should have not less than three members.

The IDC appoints the board chairperson and directors.

On the management side, the company’s chief executive officer is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company and is assisted by the chief operations officer, chief finance officer, purchasing manager, technical and maintenance manager, production manager and human resource manager.

The NCZ’s sources its funds/income from the sale of fertilisers, grants from the government, hire of equipment and workshop services, among others.

This is contained in the report of the Auditor General on the accounts of parastatal bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

“A review of personnel emoluments records revealed that the NCZ owed terminal benefits in amounts totalling K72,622,181 for staff who had separated from the company between January 2014 and December 2018,” the audit report reveals.

“As at 31st December 2019, the amounts remained outstanding. Consequently, the separated staff have been adversely affected to settle post separation.”

According to audit findings, an examination of financial and other records maintained at the NCZ for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 revealed failure to appoint the Board of Directors, among other irregularities.

It was revealed that during the period May 2015 to March 2019, the NCZ operated without a board until April 2019 when an interim board was appointed.

“Consequently, there was lack of effective strategic direction and oversight of the company, as evidenced by lack of strategic plan, failure to hold annual general meetings, and unapproved internal audit charter,” it stated. “As at 31st December, 2019, the substantive Board had not been appointed.”

On income, during the financial year ended 31st December 2018, the NCZ earned K340,691,737 from the internal sources against a budgeted income of K987,749,091, resulting in a negative variance of K647,057,354.

The audit also brought out the NCZ’s failure to remit statutory contributions.

“As at 31st December 2018, NCZ owed amounts totalling K465, 382,230 in respect of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) (K133,099,952) and National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) (K332,282,278) deducted from employees’ remunerations,” stated the report. “The amount deducted had not been remitted as at 31st December 2019. In addition, no evidence was availed for audit to show whether the company had remitted its component of the NAPSA contribution.”