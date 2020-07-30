Politicians enjoy reading about themselves, not the poor – Moyo

IT is time the media placed images and stories of people in pain who need solutions from politicians on the front page, says Joseph Moyo.

The Mast on Sunday published a story of 30-year-old Ruth Muleya who said her childhood was taken away by her uncle who forced her into marriage at the age of 15.

Muleya explained that her uncle could not finance her education after she was chased from Hillcrest Technical School for failing to pay fees following the death of her father.

Muleya says she still wants to go back to school so that she can achieve her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Commenting on the story, Moyo who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) said politicians had let down many vulnerable women and girls.

“Put the damage politicians have done on the front page. I am happy that The Mast has published the story of Ruth Muleya who has been let down by politicians. She must have remained in school when she was at Hillcrest Technical School, had someone cared enough. But she was chased and ended up as a married woman at the age of 15,” he said. “Politicians just want to read about themselves and not seeing a reflection of themselves in the faces of the poor and suffering. So it is time the media, being a mirror of society, reflected the pain of the people whose lives have been let down by politicians.”

Moyo said women and girls who had been viewed as objects of sexual pleasure by men needed front page coverage from the media.

“Politicians can afford to buy the paper at K10 but the poor in Ngwenya or some shanty compound in Lusaka can’t afford this. So placing their plight on the front page as was done to Ruth’s story by The Mast forces politicians to read and see the pain they have caused. If you flush the pain of the people for politicians to see then you are educating them and you would have done a honourable thing,” said Moyo. “But if you just flush faces of politicians it is injustice to the poor. For me to see Ruth Muleya is a good thing The Mast has done so that those that can be able to help her can do that. You (The Mast) have told the politicians where the pain is. It is not only those in PF but all politicians who seek office on grounds of serving the needy. For me, this is the best paper to see as a social worker. It’s the best of all as it tells the story of what women and girls have to go through. It has brought tears of joy to me because it is what TAWF seeks to change in society that women and girls should be valued for what they can do once empowered and educated and not what they can do in bed.”