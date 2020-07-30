VAR ANALYSIS COURSES START

41 COACHES from both the super league and the national division one on Tuesday successfully completed a three-day video analysis course that was held in Lusaka.

Recently, FAZ announced that it would soon introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to the local league.

The course came days after the Chipolopolo technical bench, led by head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, conducted a goalkeeper’s coaching course in three provinces for the super league and national division one.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga, who graced the closing ceremony where the coaches were awarded with certificates, said the Association shall continue to invest in capacity building of the coaches.

Kamanga added that all the programmes were part of the 10-year strategic plan.

“I am happy that our technical bench has embraced this (video analysis) technology wholeheartedly and are taking it across our leagues. As FAZ, we shall continue to invest in capacity building for our coaches at various levels to ensure that we sustain the momentum currently underway with our grassroots football,” he said.

“All these activities fit in our 10-year strategic plan that seeks to take Zambian football to the next level. We shall keep true to our pledge to build a solid foundation for the future of the Zambian game.”

And Dominic Yobe, who is part of the Napsa Stars technical bench, urged the coaches to implement what they had learnt from the course.

“This that you have done, coach (Micho), is unprecedented in Zambia. Many people have come to this country to come and coach even our national team, but have never initiated such a thing as this,” said Yobe.

“You came with your technical team and you saw areas of development and initiated this capacity building course for coaches in very short time, we give you appreciation. To my fellow coaches, we have a duty to implement what we have learned here, at our clubs. Yes, we have learned but now we need to act.”

Chipolopolo first assistant and video analyst Dushan Stojanovic took participants through the course and was supported by head coach Micho, local assistant Oswald Mutapa, goalkeeper coach Miroslav Stojnic and FAZ technical director Lyson Zulu.