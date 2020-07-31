Ministers exploiting Lungu’s weakness to the hilt – Mulenga

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s Cabinet has a penchant for gross misconduct, says Zambia Civic Education Association executive director Judith Mulenga.

Meanwhile, Mulenga says if the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs is to be disbanded, no one but Reverend Godfridah Sumaili will lose sleep.

She was reacting to the nude video of Mwense PF member of parliament David Mabumba.

Mabumba was, until Wednesday, general education minister.

President Lungu fired him, ostensibly for a leaked video where he is seen caressing his manhood.

Mulenga stated that the Zambia Civic Education Association (ZCEA) was happy that the President fired Mabumba.

“His tenure as the chief executive officer of the education sector had become untenable after a video of him masturbating went viral,” Mulenga stated. “Those that aspire to serve the public should set themselves high moral standards, especially in a country that has constitutionally proclaimed itself a Christian nation. They should practice total self-control and self-restraint.”

She said with Mabumba’s lewd video going viral, there were only two courses of action for him; either to resign on moral grounds and to quit politics or be fired by his appointing authority.

“This is how it should be! The exercise of power from time to time requires one to make difficult but necessary decisions,” she stated.

Mulenga, however, regretted that for a long time now, President Lungu’s policy of fiercely protecting his ministers for wrongdoing had not gone unnoticed by them.

She believes ministers have taken full advantage of the President’s weakness and exploited it to the hilt.

“President Lungu’s Cabinet has a penchant for gross misconduct. Time after time they have demonstrated their unworthiness to preside over the affairs of this country but each time President Lungu has ignored their transgressions,” Mulenga said. “We have ministers who are hardcore tribalists who have been caught on camera spewing baseless dangerous ethnocentric propaganda against other Zambians and the President has remained mute. We have ministers who have been dragged to court by the Anti-Corruption Commission for daylight theft of public funds meant for service delivery and the President has called that witch-hunting and even acted as the legal counsel, citing his unequivocal belief in the presumption of innocence doctrine.”

Mulenga wondered how Mabumba failed to understand the importance of his role, as a minister, in the country and degenerate to delinquent behaviour “for cheap thrills.”

She has also counseled new general education minister Dennis Wanchinga to seriously tackle the education sector’s many challenges.

Mulenga stated that in this year’s budget, the Ministry of General Education was the least funded, with a meagre 12.4 per cent of the total budget, instead of the internationally recommended 20 per cent.

She indicated that there were about 40,000 trained primary school teachers who were currently unemployed because: “the government has no funds to absolve them in the system.”

“Yet the teacher pupil ratio is one teacher to 61.9 learners! The quality of our education, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Programme for International Student Assessment, is one of the lowest in our region with only five per cent of 15 years old learners achieving the minimum level of proficiency in reading and only two per cent in mathematics with a disparity of 56 score points between urban and rural learners thus perpetuating the nation’s high gin co efficient disparity index,” she noted.

Mulenga further stated that the percentage of the Zambian population that had attained at least grade seven by age 15 in 2017 was 36 per cent.

She stated that the remaining 64 per cent of 15-year-olds in 2017 were either in grades below seven or out of school.

“Furthermore, Zambia has the least learner teacher contact learning hours in our region at three hours per day in primary section, adding up to 15 hours per week and 540 hours per year, translating into 21.5 days learning time in the year!” Mulenga stated. “While neighbouring countries in the region such as Zimbabwe and Botswana have average learning hours per year of 800 hours and above. Amidst all these challenges, how could a minister occupy his mind and hands as what transpired?”

Meanwhile, Mulenga, on Rev Sumaili’s statement to blame the public for circulating Mabumba’s videos, said such is being two-faced.

She noted that the correct thing Rev Sumaili could have done was to blame Mabumba who: “willfully and voluntarily engaged in the lewd act.”

“It was hypocritical and perversely reminiscent of the biblical Pharisees behaviour. We urge the President, by the powers vested in him under Article 92 paragraph 2 sub-paragraph (d) to, while firing the thieving ministers, seriously consider dissolving this clearly moribund Ministry of Religious Affairs, that is draining government coffers,” Mulenga stated.

“Hon Sumaili has lamentably failed to define the relevance of her ministry and no one, except her, would lose sleep if it was dissolved.”

Mulenga also asked if Mabumba was proven guilty, as per President Lungu’s self-styled belief in the presumption of innocence maxim.