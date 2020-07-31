Mopani makes ex gratia payments to contract employees

MOPANI Copper Mines has so far paid ex-gratia payments to 800 contract employees.

The mine explained in a statement that the delay in processing payments via the company’s banking partner is due to the safety measures being implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ex-gratia payment is one that is made to help someone or as a gift, not because you have a legal duty to make it.

Mopani had pledged to pay ex-gratia payments to contract employees from contractors whose contracts were terminated in the first quarter of this year.

Miners in Mufulira this week protested at the delay by the mining giant, which has notified the government of its intentions to place its operations on care and maintenance to pay them their monies.

But Mopani public relations manager Nebert Mulenga explained yesterday that the mining company had started making payments.

“Following resumption of operations, Mopani Copper Mines Plc stated that it would, in respect of mining contractors that had not been recalled during the 90 days’ notice period, make a voluntary payment directly to contractor employees who had worked continuously at Mopani during the first quarter of 2020 and were in service at the time of the contractor company’s contract termination,” he said. “Mopani Copper Mines Plc can confirm that the process for making the ex gratia payment to eligible contractor employees is well underway, and to this point approximately 800 individuals have received their first payment.”

He said due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mopani had reviewed payment methods with the respective banks, hence the delays.

“We acknowledge that delays have been experienced in the processing of the payments via our banking partner and this is due to the implementation of safety measures required during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of all involved in this exercise is our top priority,” said Mulenga. “Mopani are reviewing the progress of payments on a daily basis with the bank and have now also set up an additional banking partner to help speed up the payment process. We therefore urge all beneficiaries to remain calm and exercise patience while the process is completed in accordance with the relevant health and safety guidelines.”