NAPSA through to CAF Inter-Club competitions

NAPSA Stars coach Mohammed Fathy says he is happy to have achieved the target of qualifying his team to the maiden CAF Inter-Club competitions.

The ‘pensioners’ clinched qualification to the continental competition after beating visiting Buildcon 2-0 at Woodlands stadium on Friday afternoon to garner 48 points going into the final round of games next Wednesday.

The MTN/FAZ Super League has been cut short due to the escalating COVID-19 cases and will now end on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 when all teams play their week 27 matches.

Goals on either half from Collins Sikombe also took NAPSA to the top of the league standings at least 24 hours two better than second placed Nkana who play Red Arrows at Nkoloma stadium tomorrow.

It still remains tight for the top six teams to win the league just as it is for the bottom four teams fighting relegation.

“I have already reached my target of playing continental football, I cannot talk about winning the league, we will talk about that next week. Now I am very happy I have reached the target,” said Fathy in his post-match comments.

The standings going into the last match against fellow title-chasers Forest Rangers mean that NAPSA will finish the league in the top four.