PF cadres attack, injure UPND’s Mufalali in Sioma

UPND national youth chairperson Likando Mufalali has sustained a dislocated ankle and neck injuries after he was attacked by a mob of suspected PF cadres in Sitoti area of Sioma Constituency, Western Province.

Meanwhile, a UPND cadre, Maswabi Kalaluka has suffered broken limbs after the motor vehicle he was travelling in with a group of PF cadres overturned at Sitoti in Sioma district on Wednesday night.

Mufalali has been leading a UPND campaign team in the Nangweshi ward by-election of Sioma Constituency.

Mufalali told The Mast in an interview from Nangweshi yesterday that the known PF mob that attacked him, as he was trying to help to evacuate people who were injured in a road traffic mishap, were allegedly led by Shang’ombo district commissioner Max Kasabi.

“The incident took place around 23:00 hours. What happened is that around 22:00 hours, we heard a motor vehicle overturn near the village where we are camping,” Mufalali narrated. “When we got there, we found that it was a Toyota Hilux and several passengers were injured. I booked a taxi and got another bigger vehicle where we put the injured people.”

He explained that as he was following the bigger motor vehicle heading towards Nangweshi rural health centre, another Toyota Hilux suddenly blocked the taxi he was in.

“The taxi driver failed to swerve and was forced to stop few metres from the Hilux that had blocked us. When I looked inside, I recognised DC Kasabi and he was in the company of some young men,” he said. “I asked Kasabi why they had blocked us but he was not saying anything other than ‘yaaa, yaaa’.”

Mufalali said the PF mob then swung into action and started hitting the taxi with all sorts of objects, severely destroying it.

Mufalali, a former Senanga Central UPND member of parliament, further narrated that as he fled from the taxi and approached Kasabi to ask him why he was attacking them, the group of PF cadres descended on him and started hitting him all over the body.

“They hit me on my leg around the ankle and then another one hit me with an iron bar in the neck and I fell on the ground and blacked out,” Mufalali recounted. “I was taken to Nangweshi rural health centre where they prescribed painkillers for me and issued me with a referral to Senanga General Hospital. My ankle was dislocated and the leg is quite swollen now and I am unable to walk.”

He said following the incident, some residents of Nangweshi said they would not even participate in yesterday’s ward by-elections necessitated by the resignation of a UPND councillor.

Meanwhile, UPND sources from Sioma district have disclosed that some of their party colleagues had been campaigning for the opposition party during the day and then join the PF campaign team at night.

“That is the strategy some of our people in UPND are using here. They help the PF identify the UPND members. It is for this reason that Maswabi Kalaluka, who was one of those who wanted to contest as Nangweshi ward councillor on the UPND ticket, was among those who got injured when the motor vehicle for the PF team overturned at Sitoti on Wednesday night,” said one of the UPND sources. “Kalaluka sustained a broken arm and leg in the process. Some UPND members who reside in the village near where the accident happened recognised Kalaluka and they are the ones who even assisted the PF team by removing them from their damaged motor vehicle.”