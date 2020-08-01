Chiefs call for Mainza Chona district

THE chiefdoms of Chona, Mwanza and Ufwenuka in Monze district have petitioned the government to honour late freedom fighter Mainza Chona’s role in the independence struggle by creating a new district in his name.

Handing over the petition to the government at a meeting held at the site of Chona’s grave, steering committee chairperson for the three chiefdoms, Ngambela Emmanuel Kalulu described the late freedom fighter as a selfless man whose works deserved recognition.

“Let Mainza Chona be honoured because he was a selfless man. Every man is rewarded according to his deeds. We have seen Daniel Munkombwe Toll Plaza and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula [International] Airport but what about Mainza Chona? It is for this reason that we are petitioning government to create east of Monze covered by three chiefdoms as Mainza Chona district,” he said.

Ngambela Kalulu urged residents of the chiefdoms to fight for the creation of Mainza Chona district together.

“If petitioning government to recognise the late Mainza Chona’s immense support towards the independence struggle means to be killed then we are ready for it,” he said.

Ngambela Kalulu pointed out that Zambia was an ideal country whose citizens had no hatred and jealousy for each other.

And chief Chona said the late Mainza Chona was a barrister who contributed immensely to Zambia’s independence.

“He led UNIP and handed it to Kenneth Kaunda and surely such a good-hearted man with love for others who could have been a president himself but thought of giving his authority to Kaunda…Why not recognise such a man by creating a new district that will be named after him?” asked Chona.

Meanwhile, chief Mwanza said it was difficult for the three chiefdoms east of Monze to get a fair share of development under the current situation owing to distance.

“We know that the poor road network will be a thing of the past if we have our own district here that will be closer to our people. It will also open up other economic aspects that will enhance wealth creation,” said Mwanza.

And receiving the petition on behalf of the government, Southern Province deputy permanent secretary Kennedy Mubanga said he would deliver the message to his superiors.

“The spirit of Mainza Chona will not rest until your call for the creation of Mainza Chona district is heard by President Edgar Lungu. It is time to develop Monze because there is a listening President in place, and it is only him who can grant your wish hence you need to support him,” said Mubanga.

He urged the traditional leadership in the area to be ambassadors of President Lungu’s goodwill as they demand the creation of Mainza Chona district.

Monze district commissioner Munachoongo Mutelo called on people in the area to work with the government of the day.