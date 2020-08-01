Kaizer’s co-accused denies being an accomplice to assault

KAIZER Zulu’s co-defendant Mpange Kachingwe has denied being an accomplice to assaulting four Lusaka residents at Chita Lodge in Kafue, claiming he was not at the said premises when the alleged assault occurred.

This is in a matter where Bernard Nshindo, Sengelwayo Jere, Saul Masikoti who are qualified surveyors and businessmen, and Mason Mweemba, a driver, have sued Zulu and his acquaintances Kachingwe, Raffiq Rashid, and Bella Mwanza – a director of Chita Lodge Limited, seeking among other claims, damages for assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Zulu and his co-accused allegedly attacked the quartet on the pretext that they were photographing his speedboat at Chita Lodge, in Kafue.

The four who have also cited Chita Lodge Limited in the matter claim that Zulu accused them of wanting to assassinate him when they allegedly captured his speedboat.

They submitted that Zulu manhandled them whilst firing gunshots in the air and pointed a pistol to their heads, and threatened to kill them.

According to their statement of claim, the quartet said that while at Chita Lodge in Kafue on September 7, 2019, they were approached by Zulu, Kachingwe, Rashid, Mwanza and other acquaintances , who accused them of taking pictures of Zulu’s speed boat.

The complainants contended that they denied taking pictures of Zulu’s boat and offered to delete all their personal pictures that they captured on their phones whilst at Chita Lodge, to satisfy the demands of Zulu and his allies.

The four said Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid who were armed with pistols, lost their cool and immediately begun to physically assault Jere.

They submitted that Masikoti and Mweemba attempted to bolt out of the recreation centre and a car chase ensured while Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid fired live ammunition.

They stated that Masikoti and Mweemba could not leave the premises, as Mwanza ordered security guards of Chita Lodge to seal all exit points.

The quartet submitted that they were later apprehended, leading to an unlawful detention.

Nshindo, Jere, Masikoti and Mweemba are seeking an order of injunction restraining Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid from threatening and/or assaulting them.

They are further claiming damages for assault and battery; damages for nervous shock, damages for false imprisonment and kidnapping.

They also want special and/or aggravated damages for injuries that they suffered, interest and costs.

In his defence, Kachingwe who affirmed that he was a friend and an acquaintance of Zulu claimed that he was out of Lusaka from September 5 to 8, 2019 attending to a business transaction in Mkushi.

He further submitted that on September 7, he was in the company of then Mkushi district commissioner Luka Mwamba in the said district where they inspected mining projects and only returned on September 8.