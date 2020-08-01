Our performance will be judged by Zambians next year, Lungu warns ministers

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says no shenanigans should derail his administration from its set goals.

Speaking after he swore in Major General Miti as Zambia National Service deputy commandant and new Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda at State House yesterday, President Lungu said his administration would be judged in next year’s elections.

“So no shenanigans should derail us from our set goals. Therefore, I expect all my ministers to put the interest of the nation first before themselves. As a team, our performance will be judged by the people of Zambia next year. As I do so, in your case Hon. Dr Chanda, let me use this opportunity to remind other Cabinet ministers that we are here to serve the people of Zambia. The people of Zambia expect us to deliver and we are delivering,” he said, according to a statement released his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe. “The key mandate of your ministry is, among other things, to ensure universal access to water and sanitation and improved development and management of water resources. This helps to facilitate investment and sound environmental management that meets the needs and aspirations of the present and future generations.”

He said there was no excuse for the people to lack access to water when the country was endowed with so much.

President Lungu advised Dr Chanda to invest in more water infrastructure across the country.

“It is inexcusable that in many vast areas of our country we are endowed with vast water bodies and yet our people do not have access to water. We even pride ourselves as having the most water in the region. We can only pride ourselves if we utilised this resource to the benefit of our people,” President Lungu said. “Therefore, there is need to increase investment in infrastructure development and enhance adoption of greener technologies such as solar to supply water and sanitation services as a response to the effects of climate change. Additionally, the need for improved service delivery by water utility companies has now become even more apparent amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Water harvesting is another critical area that the ministry needs to urgently address.”

On Maj Gen Miti, President Lungu urged him to, among other things, ensure that the country produced more food.

“As you settle down in your new position, I expect you to utilise your expertise as an administrator to further improve the welfare of the men and women under your charge. This is critical in order to boost morale, hard work and most importantly discipline among the rank and file,” said President. “The contribution of the Zambia National Service to the development of the country cannot be over- emphasised. As Commander-In-Chief, I am proud of the efforts the ZNS has continued to make in contributing to infrastructure development, enhance national food security and the social economic development of the country.”

Earlier, President Lungu announced the termination of ZNS deputy commandant, Major General Alick Kamiji’s contract with immediate effect.