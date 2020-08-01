Southern Province now vulnerable to Covid – Hamukale

CHIKANKATA is leading in COVID-19 cases in Southern Province, provincial minister Edify Hamukale has revealed.

And panic on Thursday hit the Livingstone Central Hospital after an elderly man admitted to the high cost ward tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking when he met Livingstone and Kazungula COVID-19 preparedness committees, Hamukale said Livingstone and Kazungula were vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their location as border towns.

“The province has now become vulnerable to the coronavirus following the escalating numbers which the province has recorded in the last few days. Chikankata is leading followed by Choma,” Hamukale said.

He said there was need to protect Livingstone and Kazungula because if the towns were placed under a lockdown people would suffer.

“As a province, we are very vulnerable and we need to increase on surveillance and contact tracing,” Hamukale said.

He instructed that truck drivers entering the province must be tested and that those who avoided testing should not enter isolation centres.

“We will not allow them to be in our isolation centres but will be escorted to where they come from,” Hamukale said.

And Livingstone Central Hospital sources revealed that a named man of Ellain Brittel tested positive for COVID-19 forcing hospital management to move him to the COVID-19 isolation centre and temporarily closed down the high cost ward for fumigation.