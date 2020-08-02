US Africa Command to relocate

THE US Africa Command is planning to relocate its headquarters to a yet to be identified location.

Currently, the command is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

According to a statement released by the Command on Thursday, the move resulted from the recent US European command review.

Thereafter, President Donald Trump directed that the command be relocated by August 1 this year.

The change in force posture is designed to support the national defence and security strategies, adapt to changing global strategic environment, and best address global priorities.

The statement further said that the command would look first at options elsewhere in Europe, but also consider options in the United States.

“US Africa Command has been told to plan to move. While it will likely take several months to develop options, consider locations, and come to a decision, the command has started the process. We will ensure we continue to support our host nation and African partners and our families and forces throughout,” said US Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of the US Africa Command. “It is important our African partners understand our commitment to them remains strong. US Africa Command will continue to work with our African and other partners to address mutual interests. We are very grateful to Germany for their partnership and serving as host to headquarters US Africa Command. International cooperation remains important to addressing mutual security challenges, especially in Africa. We remain committed to our forces and families. We will conduct a deliberate and thorough planning process to ensure our team is prepared for what lies ahead.”

Gen Townsend said the command stood up in 2008 to protect and advance US national interests in Africa and develop capable, professional partner nation military forces.

He said potential options would be assessed to ensure appropriate positioning of forces to deal with future challenges.