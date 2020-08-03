Chifubu court burning a big setback on justice system – Chalikosa

WORKS and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa says she is disheartened with the burning down of the Chifubu Local Court in Ndola.

Yesterday, The Mast reported that unknown people set ablaze Chifubu Local Court.

Copperbelt Province deputy commissioner of police Bothwell Namuswa confirmed the burning down of the court.

Namuswa said the local court was gutted in the early hours of Saturday around 01:00 hours.

He added that court case documents were burnt to ashes.

In reaction, Chalikosa expressed dismay at the gutting of the local court building.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the ministry’s public relations officer Ndubi Mvula, a disenchanted Chalikosa said the burning of the local court was retrogressive.

The minister added that the act was a criminal one which competent security wings should investigate and bring to book the perpetrators.

Chalikosa is on the Copperbelt on her on-going national wide inspection of the status of public infrastructure, in line with her ministry’s mandate of maintenance.

“The gutting of the local court is a big setback on the justice system,” Chalikosa said.

She hoped that Zambia did not go back into the season where public infrastructure was being set on fire deliberately.

Chalikosa indicated that it would be ideal to advocate electronic data storage to avoid losing out.

During her tour of duty of Kitwe and Ndola, Chalikosa inspected some selected public infrastructure like Kitwe Teaching Hospital, office of the district commissioner in Kitwe, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Copperbelt provincial administration in Ndola and the State lodges in Kitwe and Ndola.

The minister also held staff meetings in both towns where she interacted with members of staff from her ministry as well as those from other line ministries.