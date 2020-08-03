Chipenzi urges Lungu to apply national values, principles fairly

MCDONALD Chipenzi says selective application of moral and legal justice and laws by President Edgar Lungu and law enforcement agencies can breed suspicions and speculation.

He notes that such can consequently result into loss of public confidence in the governance system of Zambia.

Chipenzi, the executive director of Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia,said his organisation was pleased at the quick action taken by President Lungu to fire David Mabumba as education, following a leaked video of him showing off his manhood.

He, however, regretted the double standards being deployed by President Lungu, and government in general, when it comes to issues of immorality.

“Selective application of moral or/and legal justice and laws by the President and law enforcement agencies can breed suspicions and speculation and consequently loss of public confidence in the governance system of our country,” Chipenzi said, in a statement.

He added that President Lungu and National Guidance and Religious Affairs minister, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, had not been inspirational in safeguarding and inculcating good national values and morals, as they were in the habit of applying selective justice.

Chipenzi stated that some ministers had committed, “not only the same moral sin,” but that they had broken the provision of the Penal Code Cap 87 section 177 of the Laws of Zambia, “yet have been accommodated while others have been instantly fired like Mabumba.”

He noted that in related matters, President Lungu and his Rev Sumaili had been applying the mantra of presumption of innocence until proven guilty on some people while others had been found guilty before proven guilty by a competent court.

“Currently, we have Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya who was arrested and now appearing in court for alleged corruption but has not been relieved of his duties on account that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court, yet former minister of community development, Emerine Kabanshi was fired without being found guilty by any court,” Chipenzi stated. “Dr Chilufya, despite facing such grave accusations in the courts of law, is presiding over a critical process of fighting and raising funds for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.”

He stated that Dr Chilufya’s continued stay at the health ministry, in the given circumstances, and his continued presiding over the daily updates on the COVID-19 in the country, was dampening donor support to the fight against COVID-19 “due to trust issues.”

“It is these double standards being deployed by President Lungu that make citizens doubt his resolve to fight corruption and his commitment to respect the national values, principles and morals as enshrined in Article 8 of the Constitution of Zambia,” he stated. “Which is more devastating to the nation, corruption or what Mabumba found himself in that has made him lose his job instantly? We think corruption is more devastating as it has potentially deprived the poor of the needed drugs in hospitals and other essentials in the national service delivery chain system.”

Chipenzi demanded justice and fair application of national values, principles and morals to all those who might have gone against them.

“In this case, [we] demand for Dr Chilufya to be relieved of his duties forthwith,” he stated. “It is also key that those found breaching these national values, morals and principles publicly resign own their own than waiting to be fired unceremoniously by the appointing authorities.”

Meanwhile, Chipenzi stated that the GEARS initiative Zambia was impressed of “the moral judgment of Patrick Mwanawasa junior who, upon implicated in some sexual scandals resigned as deputy permanent secretary for Central Province than waiting to be fired or suffer public ridicule and odium.”/