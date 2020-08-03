Farmers are a country’s backbone – M’membe

FARMERS are the backbone of a country and you can’t stand straight if your backbone is broken, says Dr Fred M’membe.

The Socialist Party president said the social service done by farmers must be given its due.

Dr M’membe said the country’s food was the result of farmers’ hard work.

He said in the past farmers had to face threats only from nature.

“However, today apart from nature, they also have to face threats from decisions of treacherous politicians, transnational corporations who are the suppliers and owners of seed, suppliers of fertilisers and contract farming,” he said in a Farmers Day message from Mwika Royal Village in Chinsali. “Today is August 3, a day celebrated as Farmers’ Day to recognise the services rendered by our farmers to our people.”

Dr M’membe said Zambia was a land of villages and most of the populations residing in villages were farmers.

“We dedicate this day to solidarity with our farmers. And on this day we salute all those who toil in the soil to feed us. Farmers who have made significant achievements should be honoured on this day,” he said.

Dr M’membe said the advent of farming was a crucial turning point in the evolution of humankind.

He said human society had transformed from that of a hunter-gatherer stage to that of a permanently settled one because of agriculture.

Dr M’membe said farmers, therefore, were the founders of human civilisation.

“No wonder it is said that the ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation and perfection of human beings. Our food is the result of farmers’ hard work,” he said.

He said the welfare of farmers and peasants had to be ensured.

Dr M’membe said only then could the comprehensive development of society be ensured.

He said the revival of the agricultural sector was one of the three pillars of the Socialist Party’s programme.

“Agricultural prosperity forms the basis for the Socialist Party’s comprehensive development of our country. It is said that agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own. Under the Socialist Party government, agriculture will be the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment,” said Dr M’membe. “Farmers are backbone of a country and you can’t stand straight if your backbone is broken. The life of a farmer is very tough as he or she works very hard day and night in all seasons for us. Our farmers deserve all our support and respect.”