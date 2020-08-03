It’s time for chiefs to reclaim their position in national affairs – Tonga

3RD LIBERATION Movement president Enock Tonga says time has come for all chiefs in Zambia to be enabled in reclaiming their rightful and historical position in the running of their country’s affairs.

Tonga said it was disorderly of natural law to make the “superior chief” subjective to his or her own subjects in the administering of national matters.

“In the next government, of course not that of Patriotic Front (PF); to position our royal highnesses where they belong, the current incorruptible and non-partisan House of Chiefs (HoC) will become Upper House of Chiefs of Parliament (UHCP) to superintend parliament business,” Tonga said in a statement.

He said kneeling signifies humbling oneself before a superior being or idol in making a request.

Tonga said in Zambia, the President kneels before a chief, while the chief does not kneel before the Republican President, to signify his or her supremacy.

“It is disorderly of natural law to make the superior chief subjective to his or her own subjects in the administering of national matters. We are turning the tables. Chiefs across the Republic of Zambia have for so long now been used by politicians only for political expediency,” Tonga said.

He said politicians had divided to rule Zambia using chiefs.

“Time has come for all the chiefs in Zambia to be enabled in reclaiming their rightful and historical position in as far as the running of their country’s affairs is concerned,” said Tonga.