Only cooperation, solidarity will save humanity from Covid crisis – Díaz-Canel

CUBAN President Miguel Díaz-Canel says only cooperation and international solidarity will save humanity from the unprecedented and historic COVID-19 crisis the world is grappling with.

Speaking in a videoconference meeting of leaders commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Sao Paulo Forum on Wednesday, President Díaz-Canel said not even the most powerful and sophisticated weapons had been able to stop the new coronavirus pandemic.

He quoted late former leader Fidel Castro as saying “doctors, not bombs”, to what he termed ridiculous imperial pretension of subjugating peoples with wars and threats of intervention against 60 or more “dark corners of the world.”

“And today we are witnessing the confirmation of his words, amidst the most complex human drama on the planet in real time,” President Díaz-Canel said. “Not even the most powerful and sophisticated weapons have been able to stop the new coronavirus pandemic. On the contrary, now the true, anti-human essence of capital has become more visible and more terrifying with its insistence on the market and its uncontrolled rise under ruthless neoliberal policies – governments that are helplessly witnessing the collapse of their health systems, unable to save millions of lives, even those that were thought to be out of danger in the chaotic, brutal northern empire that despises us.”

He said sadly, the region of the Americas was today the epicentre of the pandemic.

“The neoliberal policies of many governments, bent on placing the market above human lives, make it impossible to predict the moment when a definitive control of the disease will be possible. The spread of the virus is a fact, if we consider that the first million cases were confirmed over 96 days, but the latest million were counted within only 16. Neoliberal paradigms have fallen into absolute disrepute. Whether their credulous followers like it or not, the history of their economic experiment is about to end, or human existence will be further compromised,” President Díaz-Canel warned.

He said despite the indisputable emergency the pandemic had created for everyone, the US government had not desisted in its hegemonic plans for the region, reactivating the Monroe doctrine and McCarthyism, escalating interference, threatening the use of force, and promoting a policy of legal attacks on leftist and progressive leaders and organisations.

“While thousands die every day within the empire’s territory, the current tenant of the White House (Donald Trump) maintains continuous pressure on governments that are not to their liking while receiving support from regional lackeys who operate in their interests,” he noted.

President Díaz-Canel said under the leadership of the party, the government of “our small”, blockaded nation, along with political, mass and social organisations and “our people,” had controlled and was defeating COVID-19 without over-confidence.

He said the victory, which included the country’s commitment to make it sustainable over time, was the fruit of the will of a socialist state that placed human beings at the centre of its policies, with a free, universal health care system and the coordinated and dedicated intelligence of professionals and workers in the arenas of health, science, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

“After more than four months actively confronting the pandemic, Cuba regrets the loss of 87 lives, but we are consoled and encouraged by the fact that not a single child, no pregnant woman, doctor or health worker has died,” President Diaz-Canel said. “Unquestionable successes were achieved thanks to the coordinated action of our public health system and the country’s network of scientific institutions, incorporating the accumulated experience of 60 years of revolutionary science and medicine in measures adopted by the government.”

He said for the post-COVID-19 stage, a strategy was approved that should allow the country to return gradually, step by step, in a differentiated fashion, to a new normality in its productive and social activities.

President Diaz-Canel said the Cuban ruling party led by its first secretary, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, approved an economic strategy to address the negative effects of the pandemic, recover and reach adequate levels of development and well-being for all its entire people, without leaving any citizen abandoned to fate.

“As I expressed recently, those results seem to have made our adversaries very uncomfortable. The aggressiveness of the United States government against the island is growing, as are its plans for political and ideological subversion with actions meant to discredit Cuban leaders and the work of our government, along with constant attempts to provoke a social explosion and opposition within our institutions,” he said. “We are facing very well designed and heavily financed plans to act with unprecedented ferocity and impunity on multiple platforms within the complex contemporary media scene. We are not surprised. The strategies of manipulation, distortion of reality and deceit that are used daily to confuse and demobilise social movements and the peoples of our region are no different.”

To fight the pandemic in solidarity with other countries, President Díaz-Canel said 45 Henry Reeve brigades specialised in disasters and major epidemics were now working in 38 countries and territories, with 3,772 members – including 2,399 women – who have assisted more than 250,000 COVID-19 patients and saved more than 8,000 lives.

“In addition, 28,000 health collaborators in 58 countries have joined national and local efforts to combat the disease, caring for more than 83,268 COVID-19 patients and saving 13,636 lives to date,” he said.

But President Díaz-Canel said the “altruism of our health professionals irritates the empire which, instead of attending to the serious situation of its own infected citizens, has unleashed a campaign to discredit Cuban medical collaboration.”

“This useless war will not destroy or bury in oblivion the human work to protect life carried out by our professionals, earning the admiration, recognition and gratitude of millions around the world, which has led to a movement across the planet advocating the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve contingent,” said President Díaz-Canel.