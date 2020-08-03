PF members have allowed UPND to ride on our heads – Chungu

[By Zumani Katasefa]

LUANSHYA Central Constituency member of parliament Steve Chungu has called for unity of purpose if the ruling party is to retain power in 2021.

Addressing party officials at Mikomfwa Hall in Luanshya on Saturday, Chungu urged party members to stop bickering but instead concentrate on telling Zambians the good things the PF has done to the people of Zambia.

“We have allowed ourselves to be separated from people that are supposed to be helping us organising people. It is every councillor’s duty if we are to see to it that members are organised to win the next election because we are not going to win the next election with the numbers that won the elections in 2016,” Chungu said.

He said the PF had an advantage to win the next general elections since it was the party in power.

Chungu emphasized that PF leaders should reach out to the people and talk about the projects the government was undertaking to attract membership to the party.

He said it was unfortunate that PF members have allowed the opposition UPND to ride on their heads.