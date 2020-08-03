Senanga residents query Wina over stalled township road project

PEOPLE of Senanga feel cheated that five years since Vice-President Inonge Wina commissioned the Senanga township roads project in the run-up to the 2016 general elections, the project has failed to take-off, says William Harrington.

In a statement, Harrington stated that road construction equipment worth several millions of dollars was lying idle at the Senanga Road Development Agency premises.

“We demand an explanation from Her Honour the Vice-President on the reason for this sad and unacceptable state of affairs,” Harrington stated.

“As you may be aware, I was MP for Senanga Central from 1996 to 2001. I am currently in Senanga and have been petitioned by residents expressing concern over the unfulfilled promise made by the Veep and demanding an explanation from her.”