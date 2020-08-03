TAWF asks ZIE to help Musakanya return to UNZA

WHEN you are crushed because of death it is really bad, says Pascalinah Musakanya who was forced to leave university after her father died.

And The African Woman Foundation has appealed to the Zambia Institute of Engineers (ZIE) to help it send Musakanya back to UNZA.

Musakanya, 24 who spends most of her time behind closed doors in Zambia Railways ‘Quarters’ area opposite Linda Police Station, said the death of her father sent her out of the University of Zambia where she was studying engineering as she could not pay for her tuition fees.

Her Grade 12 results from Livingstone’s St Mary’s Secondary School reveal that she obtained

six points after getting distinctions in Mathematics, Science, English, Commerce, Civic Education and Christian Religious Education.

“My father Paul Musakanya died in 2017… I qualified to UNZA in 2015 and when he died there was no one to pay for my fees. I had an outstanding balance owed to the university but I was hopeful that I would make it,” she said. “When I could not make it back to UNZA, I started to do some part-time works as a direct service agent, first with Zamtel and later with Zanaco. We are four in my family. I have an elder sister, two young brothers and my mother is now doing nothing after COVID-19 broke out. She is a cross-border trader, but now with this COVID-19 she can’t get into Zimbabwe any more. Life has been tough but we are surviving by God’s

grace. At first I was hopeful, but when you are crushed, it is bad. I lock myself in the house most of the day and sometimes I don’t even

talk to my mother.”

However, Musakanya’s hopes of returning to UNZA to complete her studies have been rekindled after TAWF connected with her through social media.

“I am very grateful to The African Woman Foundation and the only thing I can say to people especially girls who are in my situation is that

never give up. Always be hopeful because you don’t know where help will come from. I did not expect him (TAWF founder Joseph Moyo) to come to my aid,” she said.

Asked what she had wanted to do before she went to UNZA, Musakanya said she was intending to study medicine.

“But the love for mathematics and science led me to engineering,” said Musakanya.

And Moyo, who was accompanied by his daughter Mara who is a nurse, appealed to UNZA to expedite Musakanya’s re-entry into the institution to fulfil her dream of becoming an engineer.

“She is always indoors because of trauma…we as TAWF have decided to come to her aid and send her back to UNZA and we are also assisting

the family with other requirements such as food. It is sad that we can belong to a society that can abandon somebody with a bright future and throw her out of school. My appeal to the government through the Minister of Higher Education is that Musakanya needs assistance; the

government needs to take care of its citizens especially those that are weak,” he said. “If she was not a disciplined girl, she would have subjected herself to illicit things such as turning to sex. She would only have now been seen as a person who can only be valued for sex and child

bearing. We further are appealing to UNZA to fast-track her re-entry into the institution to realise her dream of becoming one of the few

women engineers and provide services to the nation. Sending a student with six points home because she comes from a poor family is a crime against humanity by a system that needs to care for its weak souls.”

Moyo said the government and UNZA need to favour the weak and vulnerable.

“In this vein, I am also appealing to the Institute of Engineers to help us in ensuring that Musakanya gets back to UNZA. She is a bright girl getting ‘ones’ in all subjects apart from biology and

geography where she had twos. She needs help. As for us we are resolved to pay for her fees but we need to be supplemented as she has gone through a lot. Let us educate her and she has already shown that she is able to succeed given the opportunity and empowerment,” said Moyo.