ZUFIAW official sues Barclays, ABSA over ‘unlawful’ name change

ZAMBIA Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) general secretary Msiska Chingati has sued Barclays Bank Zambia and ABSA Bank Zambia, for changing the name from Barclays to ABSA with intent to disguise the actual transfer of the employees contracts of employment.

Chingati who has sued the two banks on behalf of the unionised employees is seeking a declaration that the unilateral and non-consensual transfer of unionised employees of Barclays Bank to the new entity, ABSA Bank, is unlawful, null and void.

He wants a declaration that the so-called name change from Barclays Bank Zambia to ABSA Bank Zambia is a sham intended to mask the real nature of the corporate transaction, being a transfer of the business undertaking from Barclays Bank Zambia to the ABSA Group Limited and therefore unlawful, null and void.

He wants the High Court to declare that the unilateral and non-consensual transfer of the employees of Barclays Bank to ABSA Bank is a terminating event entitling the employees of Barclays Bank Zambia to payment of redundancy benefits under the applicable Collective Agreement being 4.7 months’ pay for each year served.

Chingati is also seeking an order for the payment of all other accrued benefits and rights being among others, pension benefits, long service award, leave days and repatriation allowance under the applicable collective agreement.

According to a statement of claim, Chingati explained that ZUFIAW commenced the action on behalf of all its members, being unionised employees working for Barclays Bank Zambia Plc pursuant to the recognition agreement signed between the bank and the union.

Chingati said ABSA Bank Zambia was a newly created Zambian subsidiary of ABSA Group Limited of South Africa, having its registered office in Lusaka and was a member of the ABSA Group Limited, a South African multi-national financial corporation duly incorporated and having its registered office in South Africa with a presence in 12 African countries which includes Zambia.

He said Barclays Bank UK Plc of the United Kingdom (UK), the parent company, has served on the African banking market for over a century now and that it was the holding company of all Barclays Banks operating on the African continent.

” For operational efficiency, the parent company incorporated a subsidiary in Africa called Barclays Africa Group Limited through which it owned all Barclays banking entities on the African continent which included Barclays Bank Zambia,” Chingati said.

He said the parent company held majority shares in Barclays Africa Group Limited and therefore had the controlling voice in all Barclays Banks on the African continent.

Chingati contended that the parent company however, reduced its presence on the African banking market by selling its majority shareholding stake in its African subsidiary, Barclays Africa Group Limited, by remaining with only 14.9 per cent minority shareholding and simultaneously disposing of its majority shareholding stake to ABSA Group Limited of South Africa.

Chingati said, the parent company by selling its majority stake in Barclays Africa Group Limited, through which it owned all Barclays entities in Africa, had inevitably resulted in Barclays Bank UK Plc ceasing to be the parent company of all Barclays entities in Africa.

He explained that instead, ABSA Group Limited has now become the parent company of all Barclays entities in Africa which includes Barclays Bank Zambia Plc.

Chingati said ABSA Group Limited, being the new parent company of all Barclays banking entities in Africa, had embarked upon the process of integration of all former Barclays entities in Africa into its group structure and the integration process involves among others, extinguishing and transferring Barclays Bank Zambia to a newly created subsidiary of ABSA Group Limited, which is ABSA Bank Zambia.

“The extinguishment and permanent transfer of Barclays Bank Zambia Plc to the ABSA Group of Companies has been masked and camouflaged in Zambia as a mere name change from Barclays Bank Zambia Plc to ABSA Bank Zambia Plc,” Chingati said. “The alleged name change is a facade or camouflage and is intended to mask the actual real transfer of a separate and independent legal entity being Barclays Bank Zambia Plc to a new entity the ABSA Group of Companies through its local subsidiary ABSA Bank Zambia.”

He said the integration process also entailed permanently transferring all employees, customers and assets from the extinguished Barclays Bank Zambia Plc to the newly created separate and independent legal entity ABSA Bank Zambia Plc.

Chingati said ABSA Bank Zambia had also assumed all legal obligations which fell upon the shoulders of the extinguished Barclays Bank Zambia such as the payment of all statutory contributions on behalf of Barclays Bank.

He said at the time of the alleged name change, ABSA Group Limited existed as a separate and independent legal entity operating in 12 African countries.

Chingati said the so-called name change from Barclays Bank Plc to ABSA Bank Zambia Plc was a sham intended to disguise the actual transfer of the employees’ contracts of employment.

He said particulars of a sham were that ABSA purporting to be the employer of unionised employees of Barclays Bank had also embarked on the unilateral alteration of the employees’ existing terms and conditions of service to their detriment.

Chingati said particulars of alterations of conditions of service were that ABSA had reduced leave days for employees from the agreed 30 days to 24 days without consulting them, downgraded manager’s role from AVP to BA4 with adverse implications on remunerations.

He added that ABSA had reassigned additional roles to employees without payment of attendant responsibility allowance and lowering the entry level for newly recruited employees with a corresponding lower salary contrary to what was obtaining under Barclays Bank Plc.

Chingati is further seeking, a declaration that the unilateral and non-consensual transfer of the unionised employees of Barclays Bank Zambia Plc to the new entity ABSA Bank Zambia Plc is unlawful and null and void for breaching Sections 28 and 55 (I) (c) of the employment code Act No. 3 of 2019 and the recognition agreement.

He also wants, among other claims, damages for the unilateral and adverse alteration of the existing conditions of service, interest, costs and any other relief in favour of the employees.