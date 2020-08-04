7 Chongwe children from same family burnt to death

SEVEN children from one Chongwe family have been burnt to death after the house they were sleeping in caught fire.

The fire is said to have broken out after the owner of the house and guardian of the children, Lawrence Muzolelwa, was decanting petrol from a container then accidentally poured it on a brazier.

The oldest of the deceased is seven years while the youngest is one year two months.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident which she said was reported by Misheck Njovu aged 74 of Shisholeka Village, the grandfather of the victims.

“The fire is alleged to have started when Lawrence Muzolewa was pouring petrol in a container which later spilled on a brazier and engulfed the house,” Katongo revealed.

“This occured on 3rd August 2020 at about 20:00 hours at Shisholeka village, chief Nkomensha in Chongwe district,” Katongo added.

She said named the deceased as Misheck Njovu aged 5, Maggie Matibenga aged 6, Emeldah Moyo aged 04 years, Marvis Moyo aged 03 years, Rebecca Matibenga aged 03 years, Amon Matibenga aged 01 year two months and Harriet Matibenga.

“Lawrence Muzolewa aged 43 years who is the owner of the house and Gift Matibenga aged 12 years who were also in the house at the time of the inferno survived with burns on their faces, hands and legs,” Katongo said.

She said Muzolewa was admitted to Chongwe Hospital while Gift Matibenga was in Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.