Chawama flyover epitomises PF, Lungu incompetence – Tembo

THE Patriots for Economic Progress says the Chawama flyover is incapable of facilitating a free flow of traffic and does therefore not serve any purpose other than being a waste of taxpayers’ money.

PeP president Sean Tembo says it is shocking that President Edgar Lungu could even commission the flyover.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are shocked to learn that the Chawama Flyover is complete in its current form and is scheduled for commissioning by President Lungu. Our expectation was that a spaghetti junction is what would be constructed so as to allow the free flow of traffic and eliminate the need for traffic lights,” Tembo noted. “However, in its current form, the Chawama Flyover is incapable of facilitating a free flow of traffic, and therefore does not serve any purpose other than being a waste of taxpayers’ money. Suffice to mention that there will still be need to install traffic lights under the flyover to control traffic to and from Makeni Mall, Chawama and Kafue Road.”

He stated that the Chawama Flyover showed the incompetence of the PF and President Lungu.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is our firm belief that the Chawama Flyover epitomises the incompetence and lack of foresight of the PF government in general and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in particular. One of the primary purposes of a government is to ensure that public financial resources are utilised in a prudent manner so as to create value for the nation. The Chawama Flyover is a waste of public financial resources as it does not serve any purpose whatsoever, and President Lungu must be ashamed to consider commissioning such a moribund structure,” stated Tembo. “As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to call upon President Lungu to consider postponing the commissioning of the Chawama Flyover until such a time that it is re-designed and re-constructed in a manner that will serve its primary purpose of easing the flow of traffic. In its current form, the Chawama Flyover has only further complicated the flow of traffic instead of easing it. It is our firm belief that no individual in their right frame of mind should commission such a monstrosity.”