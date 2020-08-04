Lawyers ask court to discharge Chilufya if ACC not ready to prosecute him

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to clear him of Corruption related charges if the Anti- Corruption Commission is not ready with prosecution.

This comes after the Anti-Corruption Commission sought an adjournment on grounds that two of its members of staff had tested positive to COVID-19 and among them was an advocate handling the matter therefore it would be difficult to retrieve the case record.

However, chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale refused to adjourn the matter wondering how staff members of the ACC would fail to retrieve the case record from their offices.

In this case, Dr Chilufya is facing four counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving more than US$200,000 which was used to purchase shares in the Samfya Marines, land on which Spark guest house is erected, including a boat for transportation.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial, state advocate Daniel Ngwira said the state was unable to proceed as it had filed a notice to adjourn on July 29, this year with an affidavit in support sworn by Greenwell Ngomi.

Ngwira submitted that operations at the ACC had been grounded due to two employees testing positive to COVID-19 and among them was an advocate on record in the matter and there was a suggestion that the building be fumigated and inorder to pave way for the said exercise, members of staff were advised not to report for duty on July 29, 2020

He said according to a memo dated July 27, 2020, members of staff were advised to leave the premises and report for work on August 5 and non-administrative members of staff were to remain in isolation until further notice.

Ngwira said prosecutors and investigators would not report on August 5 until further notice.

He added that the prosecution team has had challenges to meet with witnesses.

In his response, Tutwa Ngulube, who is representing Dr Chilufya, said the application for an adjournment was too casual on account that the reasons advanced were not convincing.

Ngulube said Ngwira did not tell the court about the whereabouts of the witnesses and how he managed to go to court.

“If the state is not ready, let them discharge the accused and come back when they are ready to prosecute the case. Do the witnesses sleep at ACC or come from ACC? The reason is not sufficient enough, the state should be ordered that we proceed this afternoon or if the worst comes to the worst, the accused be discharged,” said Ngulube.

Another lawyer Jonas Zimba added that the application was defective and offends the provisions of section 6 of the commissioners Act and should be expunged from the record.

He said according to the commissioner’s Act, if an affidavit is defective, it indicates that there is no application before court because if an application which needs to be supported by an affidavit does not have a jurat, it indicates that there is no application.

“The court is guided by rules and the Supreme Court guided that when a litigant breaks rules, they do so at their own peril. As it stands there is no application for an adjournment before you. Under the circumstances, we wish to proceed. If the court feels there is an application before you, I will adopt my brother’s (Ngulube) submissions,” Zimba said.

He added that the ACC arrested Dr Chilufya at their Kabulonga office and that it was a notorious act that ACC has more than one office and if the head office was under fumigation, which ought to have been done during the long weekend, ACC should have done their preparations from Kabulonga where they arrested the minister from.

He urged the court not to entertain the explaination that one of the advocates was unwell as there were four of them on record.

He said the other three should have proceeded with the matter.

Zimba said there was no evidence that one of the 20 witnesses the state intends to call had COVID-19.

“We have to take advantage of the prudent time given to this case,” he said.

He further submitted that if the adjournment was granted, the state would not only inconvenience the defense but the court as well because when a person is arrested by the state, it was presumed they (state) have enough evidence to carry out prosecution.

Zimba added that the evidence cannot disappear because of COVID-19 and demanded that it be brought to court because the matter had attracted public interest.

In his response, Ngwira said the application had been made for the first time and the court should take judicial notice whether the application should be granted or not as it had met a precedent condition in applying for an adjournment

“We concede that the jurat is not dated but section six does not state that the defect is no curable. We pray that the court grants that the defect be cured,” said Ngwira

Ngulube, who objected to the application to have the affidavit withdrawn, wondered why the state was in a hurry to effect an arrest when it was not ready to try the matter.

He said such should serve as a lesson to the ACC not to effect arrests when they are not ready.

Magistrate Mwale in his ruling directed that the defect be cured and stood down the matter for an hour.

When proceedings resumed, Ngwira swore a fresh affidavit and asked the court to grant an adjournment.

In his ruling, magistrate Mwale said according to the memo by AAC acting director general, all directors are to resume operations normally on August 5 and Clifford Moonga, Silumesi Muchula were directors while Borniface Chiwala was the Chief of Prosecutions.

He wondered how the staff members faced difficulties in retrieving the case record.

He said he would allow the adjournment to August 5 when investigators and directors would report for work and that the other preset dates remain the same.