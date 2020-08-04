Silumbe urges govt to start nurturing local entrepreneurs

THE Leadership Movement has advised the government to begin nurturing local entrepreneurs so that they can grow and invest in other countries.

Party president Richard Silumbe said the need to nurture the country’s own entrepreneurs could not be over-emphasised as it was the only way that would take the development of the country to another level.

He said paying a blind eye to the needs of local entrepreneurs would not only slow the development of the country but that it would only show that the country was not ready for change.

“We have got local entrepreneurs who have better ideas that can help the country’s economy get to higher lengths but lack of support from the government makes them lose confidence and end up keeping these ideas to themselves,” Dr Silumbe said.

He said the government only concentrated on nurturing foreign investors who he said had already developed their countries of origin, a situation he described as unfortunate.

Dr Silumbe further wondered how Zambian entrepreneurs would dominate and invest in other countries and later bring the wealth back in the country if they did not receive full support from their own government.

He said nations did not grow by mistake or chance but that it took governments to fully support entrepreneurs in their respective countries.

Dr Silumbe said colonising other countries was not an easy task but that it required a lot of effort from the government.