Under PF govt, I’ve not seen tangible development in my chiefdom -Chitambo

CHIEF Chitambo has implored his fellow traditional leaders not to allow a situation where they are dragged in politics.

And Chitambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia [ECZ] to extend the voter registration exercise.

Meanwhile, Chitambo has charged that he has not seen tangible development in his chiefdom under the PF government.

In an interview, Chitambo said it was shameful that some traditional leaders have “allowed themselves to be dragged in the mud of politics and demeaning their status in society.”

He explained that traditional leaders had a huge responsibility of looking after their subjects and giving counsel to members of the community in their respective chiefdoms.

“We all have political inclinations and that is the more reason we take time to vote as chiefs through a secret ballot. But it is unfortunate some of my fellow traditional leaders have gone public showing their political partisan stance by supporting a political party or political leader of their choice,” Chitambo said. “It is shameful to see certain chiefs being paraded on some political podium denouncing a particular political party or political leader. It is shameful to see some traditional leaders allowing themselves to be dragged in the mud of politics and demeaning their status in society. This should come to an end. My advice to my fellow chiefs is that you are not supposed to be disparaging, belittling or demeaning yourselves. As traditional leaders we have a huge responsibility of offering advice to people in our chiefdoms; a responsibility to look after our subjects. Chiefs should accommodate all politicians regardless of their political affiliation.”

And Chitambo urged the ECZ to extend the voter registration exercise.

The traditional leader said the timeframe that the electoral body had allocated to this year’s voter registration exercise was inadequate.

“The announcement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia that it will conduct this year’s voter registration exercise within 30 days makes sad reading. It is illogical to assume that they can capture nine million plus voters in a 30-day period. The ideal timeframe would have been 90 days. So the Electoral Commission of Zambia [ECZ] should consider extending this voter registration exercise,” Chitambo said.

Meanwhile, Chitambo charged that he has not seen tangible development in his chiefdom under the PF government.

The traditional leader further disclosed that he had been engaging the area member of parliament Chanda Mutale over the challenges facing his chiefdom but the lawmaker has always been promising him that he would get back to him after engaging relevant government ministries.

“Currently, most of the feeder roads in my chiefdom are in a deplorable state. Lack of medical supplies and drugs in health posts is the order of the day. The common medicine that people are given when they fall sick and visit a health facility is panado. We also have inadequate members of staff in health centres and education facilities,” Chitambo lamented. “And I have been talking to Remember Chanda Mutale as the area MP [Member of Parliament] with regard to the challenges facing people in my chiefdom because I have not seen tangible development coming to my chiefdom ever since the PF came in government. I am presiding over 4,500 subjects that want to see tangible development.”

When contacted for a comment, Mutale acknowledged that he had been having some discussions with the traditional leader over challenges in his chiefdom; adding that he was still lobbying from relevant government ministries to address them.

“For instance, I know that there’s a feeder road that leads from the chief’s palace from Chipundu area where there’s the David Livingstone historic site and needs urgent attention. The same applies to other feeder roads that need to be worked on before the onset of rains. I have since been having some discussions with the Road Development Agency so that we see how we can attend to that matter urgently,” explained Mutale. “As with regards to the issue of medical supplies and essential medicines, I am not aware. I need to get confirmation from the people managing the district medical office over the matter.”