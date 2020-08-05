BRACE FOR MORE DRAMA, SCANDALS …and plunder as PF vultures intensify scramble for remaining resources – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani has implored people to brace for more drama from PF as the country goes to the polls next year.

Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s dismissal of general education minister David Mabumba while leaving out other offenders in his Cabinet, the former local government minister and Mapatizya member of parliament said more scandals would be revealed as time approached.

In a video that went viral, Mabumba appeared totally naked and was playing with is manhood.

“The Zambian people must brace themselves for more drama as we move into 2021. More scandals will be revealed as well [as] more plunder of our resources as these vultures in PF will intensify their scramble for the remaining resources of our country,” he said. “All this scramble is just to feed their morbid desires. You will not hear Christians for Lungu say anything. By the way, I understand the President has thanked David Mabumba for the services he rendered to the country and I wonder which services is the President referring to?”

Sejani asked President Lungu to explain why he could not dismiss chiefs and traditional affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe who last year posted pornography in a WhatsApp group.

He said Sichalwe has been left to function as minister ever since.

“David Mabumba has been swiftly fired but Lawrence Sichalwe was not fired or even cautioned for posting pornographic material because Edgar Lungu applies the law selectively in Zambia today. Under Mr Lungu there are two or three types of laws. There are laws for PF and laws for the opposition,” Sejani said. “Within PF there are laws for those who are close to Mr Lungu and there are laws for those who may not be very close to him. Under this system of administering the law you are very vulnerable if you are opposition or you are not close to him, or if you are not in possession of damaging information on the President. This is the reason nothing happened to Lawrence Sichalwe. It is the same reason why you will not hear those self-appointed moralists calling themselves Christians for Lungu say nothing on transgressions involving those close to power.”

He said President Lungu was using the law selectively, adding that, “this is the same system that found Emerine Kabanshi guilty before proven innocent and therefore she was instantly fired”.

“Strangely, Ronald Chitotela was considered innocent until proven guilty and therefore remained in office while facing corruption charges. If this is the new normal under Mr Lungu, why should anybody be surprised to see Chilufya Chitalu remain in office while facing these serious cases but Lusaka and Kitwe councils are suspended on mere suspicions of illegal land dealings?” Sejani asked. “When we say Lungu has failed to run the country this is what we mean. I don’t know what other proof somebody will be waiting for. Imagine if what David Mabumba did was done by the opposition; imagine the amount of noise coming from all corners of the Republic. First, the Christians for Lungu would be competing to see who produces the heaviest condemnation and declaring that the opposition is not fit to preside over national affairs. Sunday service sermons would be on the same.”

He said next in line would be surrogate non-governmental organisations and traditional leaders lined up to condemn the opposition.

Sejani said because such transgressions were happening in PF, all their surrogate groups remained quiet.

“Even that so-called Ministry of [National Guidance and] Religious Affairs is loudly silent. What an absolute disgrace of a ministry! This is the ministry that turned away that South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, on mere suspicion that she does not wear pants. But here in Zambia, she has allowed her Christian government to elevate pornography to a national pastime,” said Sejani. “This bunch of leaders is not fit to rule Zambia. By this action against Mr Mabumba while tolerating other transgressions like corruption, Mr Lungu is telling us that corruption, which actually kills people, is a less evil than pornography. Another example of failure of leadership!”