Chipenzi alerts Zambians to ensure no foreign characters get NRCs

GEARS Initiative Zambia says Zambians, especially those along border areas, must remain extravigilant to ensure that unqualified or undeserving characters do not obtain national registration cards, at the expense of citizens.

The electorally-conscious body indicates that it welcomes wholeheartedly the launch of phase one of issuance of national registration cards (NRCs).

On Saturday, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo flagged-off the first phase of NRCs issuance in Mwense district, Luapula Province.

On the same day, home affairs permanent secretary Masiye Banda flagged-off the exercise at Nyakutwa Primary School in Chipata district, Eastern Province.

This year’s NRC mobile exercise would be conducted in a two-phased approach of 40 days each.

Phase one would cover Luapula, Northern, North-Western, Copperbelt and Eastern provinces, while phase two would cover Western, Southern, Lusaka, Central and Muchinga provinces.

The first phase started on Saturday, August 1 and runs up to about September 10, 2020, while the second phase would start on September 1, 2020 to about October 10, 2020.

On July 3, 2020, Kampyongo told Parliament that the Ministry of Home Affairs projected to issue 1,500,000 NRCs during this year’s mobile registration exercise.

He added that his ministry envisaged that 770,000 and 730,000 people would be issued with green NRCs in phases one and two, respectively.

In a statement, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) executive director McDonald Chipenzi said the NRC issuance exercise was coming less than two months before the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) commenced the registration of voters on October 18 this year.

He encouraged all Zambians aged 16 years and above but without an NRC to exploit the opportunity availed to them to own one of the valuable assets in their lives.

“To this end, the law enforcement agencies and the traditional leadership must ensure that no foreigners are allowed to abuse this opportunity by them obtaining this national document for the purpose of elections or other uses,” Chipenzi stated.

“We call on all citizens to remain extravigilant, especially along the border areas, to ensure that no unqualified or undeserving characters obtain these documents, at the expense of true Zambians.”

He indicated that if the target of 770,000 people in phase one was to be attained, stakeholders like the Church, Civil Society Organisations, media, the Ministry of Home Affairs through the responsible department, traditional leadership, political parties in the targeted provinces, among others, must be involved in the provision of awareness programmes and activities and facilitating logistical support to easily access the services.

Chipenzi reminded the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that COVID-19 measures were adhered to, during the NRC issuance exercise, to avoid endangering people’s lives.

“[Let them] ensure that masks are given to individuals who may not have them free of charge. However, we implore the ministry to be more transparent and accountable in this exercise to avoid negative innuendos,” he stated. “[They should] disclose to the nation how much each phase will cost the treasury, especially that the yellow book currently only shows a paltry K50 million allocated for the entire exercise in the 10 provinces, with 116 districts.”

Meanwhile, Chipenzi alerted those without NRCs that routine issuance of such documents was ongoing in all provinces at the district level.

“So [you] may also utilise those avenues, while waiting for the mobile exercise,” stated Chipenzi.