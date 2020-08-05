FAZ ASSURES RELIEF FUND

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association will still distribute the COVID-19 relief funds to all clubs once FIFA sends the money despite the league ending today.

FIFA has set aside a relief fund to help member associations hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs and football federations, especially from poor regions, have had huge financial losses due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has made some leagues end prematurely, while others have just been suspended or calendars rescheduled, especially international assignments.

FIFA only sent guidelines for the requisition of the funds to member associations last Thursday.

In an interview, Kamanga whose executive decided to cut short the MTN/FAZ super league due to pressure from the Ministry of Health following the slow pace of testing teams and lack of testing kit by government, said FAZ had an obligation to ensure that all clubs received what was due to them.

“We shall give all the clubs the money, we have an obligation to our members,” he said when asked what would happen to the relief funds since the league would end prematurely.

Kamanga said the impact of the COVID-19 went beyond the league, adding that the money had not yet reached the FAZ account.

“We have not yet received the same money because guidelines for the application to get the same monies were sent on Thursday. We will surely give our members, we have an obligation,” said Kamanga.

FIFA will be sending monies to successful applicants in two tranches of the total amount to each association.