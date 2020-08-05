It is getting dimmer for PF

A central committee member says while the PF is battling for supremacy, the political timidity of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has gifted the governing party.
“At the moment, the PF has lost a lot of popularity. We are down the wire where popularity is concerned. We have become very much unpopular, especially among the town population [like on] Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp groups. But the political timidity of Mr Hakainde has very much helped us to remain a little afloat. There is some respite on our part! Can you imagine if there was someone to keep the PF on its toes amidst this unpopularity! What could have remained of us?” the source says. “What is happening [is that] we are playing PR (public relations) on people, or what you may call image-building. We will continue sweeping these wards (by-elections) and look at even the reception now; just these wards we swept people, including those who strongly believed that Mr Hakainde can win next year, have started shaking their heads. So, come the next round of by-elections, including parliamentary ones in Mwansabombwe and Kasama (Lukashya Constituency), we are going to get everything. All these councillors resigning in rural Copperbelt are part of our PR process to change the narrative of possible wind of change. Once the PF sweep everything in the next round of by-elections, Zambians would have now completely looked elsewhere, not at Mr Hakainde.”
These revelations are not only shocking but a stark warning as to what Edgar Lungu’s PF is capable of doing to cling on to power. Their supposedly solution, PR stunt, to reverse their fast dwindling political fortunes is but an iceberg of the larger scheme they’re working on ahead of next year’s elections. They are fully aware that on a clean slate, PF’s chances of winning the elections are slimmer than a super model’s ankles! And they’re getting more fearful of losing the elections – knowing what they have done and what awaits them on the other side. It is getting dimmer for PF. And they’re getting desperately dangerous to let go.
As we stated the other day, it’s very clear that the leaders, cadres and members of the Patriotic Front are gripped by fear of losing power.
And fear of losing power is a terrible thing because it corrupts those who wield it.
Being in power offered them access to numerous tangible and intangible benefits. Fear of losing all these things might therefore initiate in them behavioural responses aimed at capitalising on those benefits while it is still possible. Therefore, fear of losing power may sway them to engage in self-serving behaviour.
This is understandable given the current highly competitive and rivalry political environment that foster opportunistic self-interested behaviour.
It is not really power that is corrupting them, but fear.
Let’s not forget that power entails having the discretion and the means to asymmetrically enforce one’s will over others. Evidently, having power engenders numerous benefits: it implies having control over one’s own and others’ resources and it frees the individual from the influence of external forces.
Not surprisingly, power is valued by many; hence, people tend to seek it, whether it be in the organisational or larger societal context. Moreover, once they have it, they are generally not willing to let it go.
Understanding the potential effects of Patriotic Front leaders, cadres and members’ fear of power loss is important, because their fear of losing current perks and benefits may lead them to engage in behaviours that could negatively impact society.
Fear of power loss may prompt them to engage in self-serving behaviour by prioritising their self-interest at the expense of others’ interests.
