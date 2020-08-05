Kerfuffle reigns supreme as PF falls in headlong self-destruction style

If prophecy fulfillment determines the authenticity of a prophet, one Prophet Andrew Ejimadu is a true prophet because according to him, whatever has been happening in, and is yet to happen with the ruling party is nothing but just a rite of their passage into the oblivion.

Those who have followed the timeline of the PF from inception to where it is today will agree with me that the former political heavyweight has fallen. A former beacon of hope for a better Zambia that it had become when it took over from the MMD in 2011, the PF, has largely by its own self, been reduced to a meme of failure that it has become. It is increasingly becoming clear that the ruling party is on its inevitable way out.

Riding on late president Michael Sata’s crowd-pulling charismar, coupled with his ‘more money in your pocket’ slogan, which turned out to be nothing more than a pure campaign rhetoric, the PF managed to topple the MMD, which had long estranged itself from the people of Zambia through widespread corruption and arrogance.

With the political atmosphere already fully charged with the almost unanimous desire to change government, the only master stroke the PF needed to fire their cause up was the ‘dununa reverse’ song, to whose rhythm very few did not, even at the barest minimum at least tap their foot. What a masterpiece of a song. JK had really done a good job.

Little did we know that the ‘good’ music we enjoyed in the run-up to the 2011 general elections was actually not only the utmost success the PF would score but also the last experience of bliss we would ever have, as many promises we were given turned out to be nothing more than ordinary campaign rhetoric. Our dance of hope was soon ironically turned into a dance of doom. What a waste of hope!

From where I stand, I do trace the problems of the PF in government back to its very origins. Yes, you heard me right, its very inception. I see the PF under Mr Sata as having taken off from the wrong footing in as far as running a successful government is concerned.

To begin with, despite the pressure that the PF in opposition did exert on the MMD in power, I see them to have been very thin on human resource, as was seen from the quality of appointees to some key government positions, such that even when Mr Sata put so many irons in the fire to roll out his overambitious plan to transform the outlook of this country, he lacked not only the financial, but also the personnel muscle to ably execute it.

For example, notwithstanding that his party was still in its teething stages in as far as administering government programmes is concerned, and needed to apply itself fully towards the fulfillment of its 90 days success delivery period promised to the people of Zambia, the man of action, as Mr Sata was fondly called, engaged in tendencies that were at variance with his pronouncements.

For example, as if taking over a government with, save for himself and a few, a lot of inexperienced personnel in his fold, who needed time to grow into their new jobs, was not a problem enough, Mr Sata came up with a cabinet and civil service which unequivocally had nepotism written all over itself. By so doing, he denied himself the opportunity to work with people who, despite not being able to meet his criteria of selection, could have been very important to the achievement of his goals.

Mr Sata also yielded to the temptation of wasting time witch-hunting and indulged in the petty acts of fixing their perceived political enemies in what was clearly a way of settling old scores, much to the further derailment of his programmes.

Talking of political enemies witch-hunting, one of Mr Sata’s popular hunting ground was Bembaland, with the Chitimukulu himself as his prime prey. One may be shocked to learn that the very Chitimukulu who, apparently for a few coins, is working with the PF, was once dethroned by its founding president in 2012. The dethronement battle was so fierce that some attributed Mr Sata’s sickness to the injuries that he could have sustained in the battlefield.

After realising that his health had started failing their leader, there arose a succession struggle among Mr Sata’s strongmen, with each one of them trying to position themselves strategically to replace him, in case a vacancy arose. This resulted in the formation of the infamous PF cartels that widened the chasms among the top leadership, which would later see Mr Wynter Kabimba bitten by the already ailing cobra, much to the celebration of many citizens who believed he had become too big headed for their liking.

After the demise of Mr Sata, the succession battle could only get bigger, as even those who could not show any presidential ambitions for the fear of their leader now got out of their cacoons. The convention that ensued was a violent and divisive affair which saw some of the disgruntled losers leave the party completely.

With President Lungu at the helm, the PF could only continue with its infighting from where Mr Sata left off, and has since then experienced a fair share of challenges, both internally as a party and relating to national governance. But even if their internal wrangles as a party in government has a direct bearing on the service delivery, I will endeavour to resist the urge to relate it to the ailing economy, of which it is entirely responsible, since my focus today is on the party alone.

Contrary to the unification of the party that was prioritised through the adoption of Mr Lungu, who was seen not to have any presidential ambitions, as he even confessed himself, cracks in the PF vessel continued to develop, albeit from a different cause this time around: President Lungu’s perceived weakness.

Having taken over a party that had just undergone such a divisive sham of a convention, Mr Lungu seemed to posses Mr Sata’s personality to hold the bull by its horns and stop the party from further divisions. We saw the departure of some disgruntled senior party members who had misgivings about his presidency and the rest is history.

What has rather become a serious concern to many is the frequency and speed with which the ruling party is being rocked with eye-popping scandals and happenings. For some time now, we Zambians have hardly gone for a week without being subjected to the PF’s gut-wrenching and unbelievable deeds. We have been having a barrage of disturbing news to such an extent that one would end up believing the happenings as a true result of a covenant gone wrong.

Talking of a botched covenant, that many PF ministers and MPs had entered into, with one Seer1 is a matter that is in the public domain. We also heard that the PF as a party has been cursed by the same person who purports that the PF owes its past election to office to him. The man has not left us without a sign to know he has started working on his curse by telling us what exactly to look out for: confusion.

In what anyone can attribute to Seer1’s curse, confusion has engulfed the PF rank and file in every sense of the word. We have seen public officers in the same ministry washing dirty linen in public over matters that could easily be sorted out in their offices. We have seen party cadres giving the president a curtain riser at a meeting by trading punches in front of him in full view of the police. We have heard the Vice-President making careless accusations that she cannot substantiate.

It is under today’s PF that we have seen the formerly blind Zambian law suddenly develop eyes, like a puppy that has come of age. More or less like in animal farm, some people are clearly above the same law that is used to prosecute others, and herein lies its self-destruction process in part.

Without sounding like I am in support of what Mr David Mabumba did, allow me to stand with him just for a while, after all he needs people to comfort him. My first reaction to his scandal was why it had to be him. Truthfully speaking, he has been, in my view, one of the few ministers in the current regime that one would have no reason to hate. I even forgave him when I remembered that what he did was inevitable as there was a curse to be fulfilled. It may not have been by him, but still someone else was going to fulfill the prophecy.

To fuel the confusion further, the President sought to do to Mr Mabumba that which he failed to do to Mr Lawrence Sichalwe, who commuted a similar offence not long ago. He fired Mr Mabumba even when he was still recovering from COVID-19. Is the President sure Mr Mabumba can look at Mr Sichalwe with a fair eye? How about the Lusaka and Kitwe councils that have been suspended to pave way for investigations when Dr Chilufya is being investigated from the comfort of his office, what is the President telling us?

Kerfuffle (kafwafwa) is indeed one of the shortest descriptions of the way the PF has been administering the affairs of this country. The PF self -destruction is real and the evidence abound.

