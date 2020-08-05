Lungu gives Nkana midlands bureau US$32,000

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has responded to an appeal for assistance and has given the Nkana Midlands Bureau US$32, 000.

According to Nkana Midlands Bureau Patron Chileshe Kandeta, the funds will be used to off-set the entire outstanding dues owed by Nkana Football Club to its former striker Walter Bwalya and for investment in sustainability programmes for the midlands Bureau.

Presenting the funds through his aides this afternoon, the President took the opportunity to advise the sports community to install systems that will guarantee transparent, accountable, and efficient utilisation of resources so that there is sustainability in sports management and development in the country.

The funds were received by Kandeta, secretary Dalitso Banda, and Nkana Midlands treasury representative Priscilla Katongo Witika.

And Kandeta said the legendary team’s supporters are grateful to the President.

“As Nkana supporters, we are very, very grateful to the Republican President for coming to the rescue of Zambia’s biggest and most popular sports team, Nkana Football Club. Twatotela bakateka wesu, Lesa amipaale (thank you our President, God bless you),” Kandeta said.

President Lungu has been an ardent supporter of sports in Zambia.

“Our prayer and hope is to crown this good news by winning the league tomorrow,” he said.

The outstanding funds will be paid to Walter Bwalya’s lawyers, Wilson and Cornhill Advocates for onward disbursement to the player as per agreement entered between the club and the law firm. The outstanding payment to Walter is approximately US$19, 300.

“We hereby wish His Excellency The Republican President good health and success in all his assignments to make Zambia a better place for all of us,” said Kandeta.

The Nkana Midlands Bureau (NMB) is a society of all supporters of Nkana Football Club covering areas stretching from Central, Eastern, Lusaka, Western, and Southern regions of Zambia.

The core business of NMB is to mobilise supporters for Nkana matches in the above stated regions collectively called, Midlands.

The NMB does not run any profit making business. Its meagre resources are dependent on members’ contributions.

Members include professionals, small-scale business operators, students, and other citizens.

NMB is a member of the national Nkana supporters fraternity.