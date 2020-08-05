Lungu never serious with corruption fight – Musela

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is not and has never been serious with the fight against corruption, says UPND youth leader Philip Musela.

Musela also says President Lungu has never accepted advice from the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for fear of losing credibility.

Reacting to the suspension of Kitwe and Lusaka city councils, Musela who is Livingstone district youth chairman in charge of politics and security said those before courts of law over corruption allegations should be suspended.

“What is good for the goose is good for the gander. We all know the President gave consent to the suspension of Kitwe and Lusaka city council’s for alleged corrupt practices, but why keep Dr Chilufya [health minister] who is in court? We, as UPND youths, always support the fight against corruption regardless of who is championing it, but we believe that it should be done within the confines of the law. The suspension of Lusaka and Kitwe city councils is not within the law. We wonder if a minister has jurisdiction to suspend mayors that were popularly elected by Lusaka and Kitwe residents,” he said. “The Minister of Local Government [Charles Banda] should have sent law enforcement agencies and other investigative wings to investigate the two local authorities. This action and many other PF irregularities make us in UPND believe that President Edgar Lungu is not and has never been serious with the fight against corruption. If so why is he still keeping Dr Chilufya in his Cabinet? Is he a beneficiary of Dr Chilufya’s ills or not? Let him suspend the minister.”

Musela said the revelations of financial mismanagement in the Ministry of Health was worrying.

“We as UPND youths fear that if Dr Chilufya continues as minister our health sector will sink into further troubled waters. We may have a sick nation which our well-meaning nurses and doctors will fail to manage. His stay at the ministry is a danger to the health sector and our well-being,” Musela said.

He said Hichilema had on several occasions offered counsel to President Lungu but that the Head of State was ashamed to accept such counsel on corruption and economic management.

Musela appealed to President Lungu to swallow his pride and accept advise from Hichilema.

“HH wants the best for Zambia, now and after 2021. He has tried to tell the PF what to do to make Zambia great but because the guys in PF are thieves, they have shunned such advice for fear of having nothing to steal. As for President Lungu he thinks that he will lose credibility if he listened to HH which is not the case,” said Musela.