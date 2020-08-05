North-Western needs new brand of MPs – Chinsembu

SINCE the late Benny Tetamashimba, North-Western Province has lacked a strong and eminent political leadership as many members of parliament are timid, often with muted voices in Lusaka, says Professor Kazhila Chinsembu.

Chinsembu is a professor of molecular biology and drug discovery at the University of Namibia.

He is a former publicity secretary for the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) and the author of the book Green Medicines.

In a statement on Monday, Prof Chinsembu stated that there was need for a new brand of political leadership in North-Western Province.

“This is even more urgent given the recent discovery of gold deposits in Mwinilunga,” Prof Chinsembu stated. “For a long time now, in fact since the late Benny Tetamashimba, North-Western Province has lacked a strong and eminent political leadership as many members of parliament are timid, often with muted voices in Lusaka.”

He stated due to the lack of a strong political leadership from North-Western Province, the indigenous there were still poor and marginalised, despite having enormous deposits of copper and gold in their communal areas.

Prof Chinsembu said the question that had always disgusted and flabbergasted him was ‘why should the indigenous people of North-Western Province continue to live on the fringes of their mineral wealth?’

“In general, the answer is that our country should enact beneficiation laws that allow for direct control of the mineral resource wealth by indigenous communities in resource-endowed provinces. There is an urgent need for new laws to enable community control of our mineral wealth,” he urged. “Stated differently, we do not need a Ken Saro-Wiwa to remind us that copper and gold should benefit the indigenous people of North-Western Province.”

Prof Chinsembu stated that current members of parliament from North-Western Province should be in the forefront to demand that a quota of dividends from their copper and gold was ploughed back in the province.

He said such an allocation of dividends and royalties could be used to fund school feeding programmes, provide university scholarships to poor students, and to build local community infrastructure, including schools, clinics and roads.

Prof Chinsembu stated that for a long time now, the problem of development in North-Western Province had been on two fronts: government, and the people themselves.

“The latter elect dormant members of parliament that cannot effectively represent and debate the challenges facing the province,” he stated.

“This recurring motif must change if North-Western Province is to reassert itself in the current scheme of national affairs.”

Prof Chinsembu further stated that if North-Western Province was to change from being a ‘Cinderella’ province, “our people must demand for a fair share of dividends from their copper and gold.”

He explained that such a demand was not misplaced if one considered that the Bafokeng people of South Africa, the platinum tribe, had a communal purse of US $4.15 billion in 2007.

“The Bafokeng receive dividends from platinum mines in their area. It is fine, the people of North-Western Province can be kind-hearted, but they should not be soft-headed,” Prof Chinsembu stated. “They should insist that mineral wealth from their province is not just used to build universities, roads, and schools in other provinces.”

Prof Chinsembu quoted Professor Ali Mazrui who once warned that weakness is not an adequate currency in the marketplace of power.

Prof Chinsembu advised the people of North-Western Province to search for a reincarnation of Humphrey Mulemba, Paul Kaping’a, Rodger Sakuhuka and Willie Nkanza.

“There is need to find eminent sons and daughters that can reposition the province at the table where the national cake is shared,” stated Prof Chinsembu. “My appeal is that in 2021, the people of North-Western Province should elect a new brand of members of parliament, political representatives that shall be ‘conscious martyrs’ in the cause of the poor.”