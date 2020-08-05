Zambia records 229 new COVID-19 cases

Zambia has recorded 229 new cases of COVID-19.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo said out of this is out of 1112 tests carried out.

He explained that cumulatively, the country has so far recorded 7022 cases.

He said out of the 229 cases, 84 were individuals screened through hospitals in Lusaka (52), Ndola (25), Solwezi (5) and Kitwe (2).

Dr Kabalo said 73 were identified through routine screening in Lusaka and Ndola.

He said 84 of the cases were admitted to isolation facilities and 45 were on oxygen support.

Dr Kabalo said 558 persons were discharged in last 24 hours across country.

He said 5667 admissions have so far recovered since the beginning of the outbreak in Zambia.

Dr Kabalo said the nation also recorded three new COVID related deaths of a female adult from Itezhi Itezhi, who was brought in dead, another female and another, a non-hypertensive who was treated for severe pneumonia at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital

He said this far, the country had recorded 176 deaths with 56 bing classified as COVID.