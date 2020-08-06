I’ve practice decent politics, says Mumbi

NDC president Chishimba Kambwili’s spokesperson Edward Mumbi says he is proud of his professional and political records.

He says he has never relied on anybody “in my political career. Even Michael Sata [PF founding president] relied on me and it is on record”.

Mumbi is a former PF secretary general.

He said his political history was very clear; “I don’t agree with a politician for the sake of agreeing.”

“I take value in the politics. All political parties where I have gone to, I have been asked to join those political parties. I was in UPND and I served with my own money and supported UPND,” Mumbi said in an interview on Tuesday. “When I was leaving [the UPND], I said I was going to develop my farm – to concentrate on farming. I took value to UPND; I went with my own money, unlike Joe Mwale (former Ambassador to Japan) who survives on others.”

Mwale had called Mumbi an untrustworthy politician.

Mumbi said the National Democratic Congress (NDC), at the moment, was a force to reckon with.

“The reason why I have joined NDC is because I share the same values with president Kambwili. He has got a vision which I have – Zambia first,” he explained.

He further pointed out that all parties he had been associated with, “I have only resigned.”

Mumbi explained that his joining of the UPND was instigated by party leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“[He] followed me to my house to ask me to join UPND. He came with former UPND vice-president [Richard] Kapita, who is now in PF,” Mumbi, who served as Hichilema’s spokesperson, said. “So, my political career is straight. Even from my employment where I worked for ZAMTEL for 25 years as a senior engineer…I asked for my early retirement. I’m proud of myself, the way I have performed professionally and in my political career.”

He added that: “I have never relied on anybody in my political career.”

“Even Michael Sata relied on me and it is on record. I took my money and the first vehicles which were used for campaigns in PF were mine. The people I worked with in PF can attest to that. Even when I went to UPND, I used my own vehicles and my own money,” stressed Mumbi.

“I have practiced decent politics.”