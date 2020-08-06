Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: Message to the Grassroots

There is a significant difference between organising the people and mobilising them for political action. And in order for anyone to make a huge impact or yield expected results in a political process, there is need for that person or organisation to understand the difference between organising and mobilising the masses because the two processes certainly produce two different outcomes.

The results from the 15 ward by-elections which just took place in Western, Luapula and other parts of the country show that the opposition political parties in Zambia have much to learn as they continue to prepare for the elections next year. There has been a lot of commentaries made by all sorts of people from all over the country. Some have sympathised with the Patriotic Front (PF) government and congratulated them for wining 10 out of the 15 ward by-elections. And on the other hand, they are those who have sympathised with the opposition political parties which only won 5 out of the 15 ward by-elections. Regardless of which side anyone sympathises with, the truth is that an election of any kind is not just a time for campaigning and voting but a time for performance and of reflection. Elections are generally a barometer that measure the popularity of any political party, whether in power or in the opposition. It is fair to say that I would be failing in my duty if I did not add my voice to the just ended ward by-elections. Therefore, I wish to use this platform to add my observations and analysis of the topic at hand, and I hope that those who read this article will do so with an objective mind.

It is no secret that the just ended ward by-elections across the country highlight the need for the opposition political parties to focus more on organising the people rather than just using mobilising tactics. In simple terms, the United Party for National Development (UPND), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other opposition political parties should adhere more to what it takes to be effective organisers and not just mobilisers. First and foremost, organising the masses takes a lot of time, effort and also this is a process that requires the establishment of party structures on the ground. And on the flip side, we can safely say that mobilising people for a specific cause can be done within a short space of time without any form of proper structures. For example, we can mobilise people for a protest or a peaceful demonstration overnight without those protestors being part of an organisation or institution. However, for us to sustain those protests or peaceful demonstrations over a period of time, then that requires organisation via established disciplined structures or institutions. Another mistake that the current opposition political parties seem to repeatedly make is this idea that a political party can formulate a 10-point plan or 7-point plan as a universal message to be used across the country for campaign purposes. Now, there is nothing wrong with speaking to the population on matters that are of a general nature and currently affecting everyone across the board. But there has to be a clear distinction between a message well crafted for the nation or for national campaigns and a message prepared for people in specific locations across the country. It is fair to say that for purposes of local elections and especially ward by-elections in this case, there is need for the opposition political parties to be more responsible and do a thorough research of current issues that are relevant to the people of a specific area, or location and then construct what I would call a message to the grassroots. Now, I am aware that there are those who have argued that in the just ended ward by-elections, the PF government spent a lot of money to secure the kind of victory they have secured. My response to such a statement is simply that such an assumption is inaccurate, because history is best qualified to reward all research. Some if not most of the previous elections have proved to us that a candidate or political party can be out-spent in terms of election campaigns but yet emerge victorious if only they have a message that resonates with the masses or rather if they speak the language that the people of the grassroots understand. This is absolutely what happened in 2011 where Mr Michael Sata then as an opposition candidate was outspent by the incumbent Ruphia Banda, but yet Mr Sata won that election with a landslide to become the 5th Republican President. Any student of politics and political analysts will agree with me that a message which resonates with the people, speaking to the issues affecting the people in that very moment is crucial. However, on the contrary, a message that is vague and perceived or received by the people as general utterance may get people excited for a moment but will soon enough fade away.

Also, reacting to the results of the previous ward by-elections, I have heard some people make arguments that despite the opposition losing these elections, they have made headway in what is considered as the PF strongholds. Inasmuch as I would like to agree with such an observation, especially after looking at the past election results in those same areas which are PF strong holds, the reality remains that the PF government has won the elections and the opposition parties have lost. In the words of David Miliband, a former British foreign affairs secretary who once said “You do not run for the leadership, you do not do anything like that in politics or in life, unless you are 100 per cent committed to winning.” It would take a candidate with an attitude and spirit of David Miliband to do anything within their power to win any election they contest. Such a candidate would understand that no one can be just satisfied with merely running in an election to gain a few more votes in an enemy territory or stronghold. This is the kind of thinking that would eliminate any amount of excuses or justification for failure. And in my view, it takes organisation and not just mobilisation to win any election be it for councillor, member of parliament or even a presidential election.

To organise the people, a political party needs a message for the grassroots with structures in place and then there must be strategic action implemented to achieve a specific objective. It is sad to hear that some of the major opposition political parties in our country do not even have structures in certain rural areas for whatever reasons.

To suggest that the opposition political parties performed well in the previous ward by-elections would be inaccurate, insincere, and dangerous because it could lead to complacency and lack of innovation to organise the grassroots. We should stop making excuses for underperformance, but instead get up and organise the masses. The great Marcus Garvey once instructed African Americans during a very difficult time of injustice and oppression in the United States by stating that; “organise your people, if you do not organise your people then the conditions will organise them.”

Today, the Zambian opposition parties should be grateful for the conditions prevailing across the country because these conditions are favourable for organising the people. The opposition needs to construct a powerful and concise message for the grassroots and make sure that they have structures all over Zambia, especially in the forgotten place of our beloved country. Remember that we are just about 12 months away from the general elections and so, the opposition needs to get serious, because now is the time to gain momentum and move the masses accordingly. Any seat lost, be it at ward or parliamentary level is a seat too many.