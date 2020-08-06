ZPPA to monitor COVID-related procurements to ensure compliance

THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority says it will continue to monitor COVID-related and other procurements to ensure compliance with the law and to safeguard public funds.

During a media briefing, director general Christopher Chichoni said suppliers taking unreasonable and undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation should be reported to ZPPA.

Chichoni said the authority remained available and committed to guiding all procuring entities and stakeholders through the COVID-19 crisis.

He said all procurements should comply with provisions of the public procurement Act and the Public Procurement Regulations, including obtaining approval from relevant authorities within institutions.

Chichoni advised procuring entities to identify all COVID-19 procurement requirements, prepare procurement plans to be approved by respective procurement committees and to submit the procurement plans to ZPPA, pursuant to the provisions of Section 42 (2) of the public procurement Act.

“Where an emergency affects the choice of procurement method, procuring entities should not automatically exclude competitive methods of procurement but use maximum competitiveness practically possible in accordance with Regulation 39 (4) of the Public Procurement Regulations. Procuring entities should use Standard Solicitation Documents issued by ZPPA and where it is not possible, they should apply to the Authority via email for use of modified solicitation documents. The modified documents must contain clear instructions on the management of the procurement process and the applicable rules. Procuring entities using the Limited Bidding method of procurement on grounds of urgency, as provided for under Regulation 53 (3) of the Public Procurement Regulations should determine the reasonable flotation periods given the COVID-19 circumstances,” he said.

Chichoni said in Zambia, public procurement accounts for about 15 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

He said an efficient and effective public procurement system could be a powerful lever for driving inclusive growth and attaining sustainable development in line with the Vision 2030, the Seventh National Development Plan and the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

He said in a bid to establish a transparent and competitive procurement system, ZPPA had been rolling out the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System, which results in better efficiency, more accountability and integrity in the management of public resources.

“This is a plus for a developing country like Zambia, as this avoids wastefulness. An efficient procurement system has a direct link to poverty reduction. In addition, the use of an electronic procurement process can help government save money by ensuring that the right goods, works and services are procured at the best prices, as well as attracting the best suppliers. During the quarter under review, 208 procuring entities were added to the e-GP System, 63 procuring entities were added for full usage while 145 procuring entities were added for Annual Procurement Plan uploads and other notifications. 1,511 suppliers were registered on the e-GP System bringing the total number of registered suppliers on the system to 29,964,” he said.

“This marks an increase from the 28,453 who were registered on the e-GP System in quarter one. In quarter two, a total of 183 suppliers were trained in online bid submission, 20 suppliers were trained virtually in Chipata and Kazungula while 163 suppliers were trained in person. A total of 19 procuring entities were assessed for e-GP readiness, (13 – Northern Province, 3 – Central Province and 3 – Copperbelt Province).”

He said during the quarter under review, 160 tenders were processed through the e-GP System using various procurement methods.

Chichoni said exceptional users in quarter two were Zambia Telecommunications Company, ZPPA, National Pensions Scheme Authority, Indeni Refinery, Bank of Zambia, Zambia National Building Society, Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority, Zambia Qualifications Authority, Rural Electrification Authority, Provincial Administration Muchinga Province, Electoral Commission of Zambia, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of General Education, Workers Compensation Fund Control Board and the Zambia Revenue Authority.

He said the COVID-19 crisis had ravaged many economies around the world, bringing with it unprecedented challenges.

Chichoni noted that many businesses in Zambia had been negatively impacted.

“Government must purchase vital products and services needed in the immediate response to the COVID-19 crisis, while at the same time ensure smooth and transparent management of contracts. During the quarter under review, ZPPA provided guidance on how to conduct procurements in emergency situations such as the COVID-19 crisis, in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act and the Public Procurement Regulations,” he said.

On challenges of procuring entities in the COVID-19 Pandemic Era, Chichoni said many procuring entities were procuring new and potentially unfamiliar supplies or services on an urgent basis, while at the same time seeking to maintain their key supply chains.

Chichoni said some foreign bidders were finding it difficult to submit their bids on time while others were unable to submit.

He said due to the prescribed COVID-19 health guidelines that restrict public gatherings, procuring entities are finding it difficult to allow interested parties to attend bid openings.

“ZPPA is in the process of reviewing the public procurement Act No 12 of 2008. The aim is to repeal and replace the current public procurement Act in order to include provisions that will strengthen enforcement mechanisms and incorporate international best practice in public procurement. The Public Procurement Act No 12 of 2008 is being amended to provide for a more efficient, effective, transparent and accountable public procurement system. In addition, the amendment is necessary to address issues that are not provided for in the existing legislation such as mandatory use of the e-GP system, assignment of procurement contracts, increased participation of citizens in the economy and benchmarked prices for commonly used items, among others. The inclusion of provisions on use of the e-GP system in the Public Procurement Bill will help increase citizen participation in the procurement process,” said Chichoni.