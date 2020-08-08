Beyond the Obvious: Life can be a paradox

LIFE can be a paradox. Sometimes you can do everything right and still not get what you want to achieve in life. You may be past your mid ages and things are not looking very good for you. You have a university degree or college education but jobs are not forthcoming for you. You may have worked for, say, 10 years, but promotion is eluding you. Life-long relationships or parenthood is but just a dream you only wish for. Frustration and despair seems to be your lot every other year.

Sometimes life laughs at us.

You faithfully report for work every day but your salary does not come as expected. You have remained in the same position for many years, yet your pastor tells you promotion comes from the Lord. You’re a believer and you pay your tithes and generally speaking, you’re a very decent person.

You have been to every motivational speaker and you have read every book on how to make it in life, but nothing changes.

You see a musician sing a lewd song and the guy is famous overnight. A young talented footballer gets to play abroad and you wish it was you. You try business but with little success.

You know of some people that are in business and they’re making it big. You envy them. What do you do? Cry all the days of your life? Go beat up the pastor who said this is your year?

Let me tell you, dear friend, we can’t all be the same. There are those who stumble on Lady Lucky and get married to royalty, like Megan Markel. And there are those the masses vote for and they become our representatives. We know them to have come from very humble backgrounds, but life, a paradox that it is, parachutes them to the top. We remain to insinuate that they licked boots to be where they are. Don’t fret, that’s God’s destiny for them.

What we need to do in this all complexity of life is to face it head on. No matter what happens, never ever give up. We need to continue trying and looking out for other opportunities.

To be honest, God has given all of us the right share of opportunities in our lifetime. We only miss these opportunities when we fail to look deep in our souls and tap in from there. We all have talents that we can fall on. These talents or gifts could be anything: writing, singing, preaching and everything else that comes knocking on the door of your heart. If you see someone doing some job and you feel like you can do it as well, try it, you might just do it better than the other person.

However, because of the uncertainty of life, we should never be too rigid or over expectant. I once sold charcoal on wheelbarrows many years ago while waiting for a college place. Later in life, after losing my job from the mines I sold food from shop corridors to support my family.

Failure and disappointments are part of life. We need to learn to accommodate all such.

Further, more, we need to be content. Learn to live with what you have. Life is not all about having everything you crave for.

In spite of all this, you need to do what you can with what you have. Do whatever it takes to bring about positive change in your life. Take some studies. Invest in some business. Connect with right people. Pray. Try, try and try again.

Life is a paradox, but it’s still worth giving it all you can and do everything to be the best that you can ever be. Be blessed.

