Covid working better for PF than POA – Imboela

NDC spokesperson and chairperson for gender Saboi Imboela says the COVID-19 is working better than the public order Act for the PF, in terms of curtailing opposition parties’ activities.

She featured on Hot FM radio’s red hot breakfast show yesterday.

Imboela regretted that in terms of membership mobilisation, opposition political parties have been affected because of the way the PF is carrying out issues.

“They haven’t been tolerant, in terms of parties going out there and mobilising. Before they would use the public order Act [but] right now, the COVID-19 situation is actually working better for them than even the public order Act,” Imboela said. “The PF are mobilising and they are having their elections and it’s going on fine for them. But for others it’s a problem. They are forgetting that they are the ones who are saying that without a convention, certain parties won’t stand next year.”

She reiterated that it was a constitutional requirement now that all political parties go for a convention.

“How do you go for a convention? You start with [elections for] lower structures. But now they are stopping the lower structures from having elections. So, if the UPND, NDC and other parties can’t have elections at lower structures, how then are we going to have that (general congress)?” she wondered.

Imboela also indicated that she was very happy with the way National Democratic Congress (NDC) members had mobilised themselves on the ground.

“In terms of elections, they will come and say ‘we are going to stand.’ I remember even the last elections in Chienge, we were still trying to sit as the central committee to decide whether we will take part in the elections or not. And they mobilised themselves and even paying the nomination fees and everything…” she explained.

“So, they (grassroots party supporters) actually forced the elections on us.”

About the effectiveness of the opposition alliance, Imboela noted that political parties in power normally had a strategy to destabilise political alliances.

She agreed that the current opposition alliance have had its challenges along the way.

“[But] it has been able to sort out those,” she said.

“Over the months, a lot of things have been ironed out which has more less strengthened the alliance. So, as we move now to 2021…If you remember, what we have had all along has been just a loose alliance.”

Imboela is confident that the opposition alliance would survive and that there were discussions of making it a formidable electoral pact, ahead of next year’s elections.